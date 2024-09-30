Brian Cox admits he hasn't seen Succession

The actor starred as media mogul Logan Roy, but has not joined the drama's hordes of fans.

Brian Cox has admitted he didn't watch Succession, despite starring as the show's main character Logan Roy.

The Scottish actor won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for his portrayal of the terrifying media mogul - but revealed he did not join the hordes of fans who were glued to four seasons of the Roy family drama.

Cox also spoke to Good Morning Britain about keeping his character's funeral a secret by attending filming of it himself.

Brian Cox played Logan Roy in Succession. (HBO/Sky)

In Brian Cox's long acting career, his most recent role as Succession's Logan Roy is the character he is most often recognised for. The actor told Good Morning Britain: "I've mourned my loss of anonymity," adding: "It's a little overwhelming sometimes."

But despite the show's huge popularity, which picked up a slew of awards during its four-season run including for Cox himself, the show's star admitted that he hadn't watched it.

He said: "I never watch myself. I don't watch anything that I do. That clip from Succession (shown before his GMB interview), I've never seen that before. I think I've watched about one episode. I mean, I've watched bits but it probably amounts to one episode."

Presenter Susanna Reid asked Cox about his character's funeral episode, which came in the final season and saw Logan's son Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) struggle to read a eulogy.

Reid said: "The most incredible episode was your funeral, and that would be weird to watch."

Cox agreed: "My funeral, yeah, that was odd. They had a lot of paparazzi and they were asking whose funeral is it? I was on my way to this church, I though I'd better go there so they don't think it's my funeral. So I went to the funeral. They said you don't have to come and I said, I do have to come. Because as soon as I arrived the paparazzi were immediately out taking photographs so it got rid of the idea that it was my funeral."

Asked if he'd watched it, he said: "No. Oh no, I have! I watched Kieran who was absolutely magnificent in that. I did see part of that.

"It is (strange). As an ex Catholic, getting the full Catholic funeral, that's incredible. My mum would be amazed."

What else has Brian Cox said about watching Succession?

Following Succession's finale in 2023, Cox told BBC show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he had not watched the much-anticipated finale.

He said: "I haven’t seen the end of the show." Asked why, he laughed about his character: "I’m dead...dead people don’t watch things like that."

Cox added: "I don’t cling onto things. When I’m over, it’s over and I go on."

He had previously told the BBC of Logan's final episode: "I have no interest in watching my own death – that will come soon enough."

