Brian Cox Says Succession Co-Star Jeremy Strong's Method Acting 'Creates Hostility' Among Cast

Succession actor Sir Brian Cox has more to say about former co-star Jeremy Strong’s approach to acting.

In the past, the always-candid Emmy winner has had choice words for Jeremy’s decision to adopt a Method approach to acting, remaining in character even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“It’s fucking annoying. Don’t get me going on it,” he said last year, while also insisting his on-screen son is a “very good actor” and “fucking gifted”.

The Scottish performer also referred to Method acting as “crap” and “American shit”.

During a new interview with The Guardian, Sir Brian remembered working with Jeremy as a “wonderful” experience.

“He was wonderful to act with. I had no argument with Jeremy’s acting,” he claimed. “[But] he would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did.”

Sir Brian continued: “[Method acting is] not good for the ensemble. It creates hostility. That’s the problem.”

Asked whether he ever broached the subject with Jeremy, Sir Brian admitted: “No, not in the way I would like to have talked to him, but it’s a very emotive subject for people who follow the Strasberg line.”

Jeremy Strong made headlines when he told the New Yorker that he took the character of Kendall Roy in Succession as “as seriously as I take my own life”.

Sir Brian later told Seth Meyers: “The thing about Jeremy’s approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end.

“My problem – and, it’s not a problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delightful. He’s an extraordinary dad. He’s a pretty unique individual.

“But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself – because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.”

