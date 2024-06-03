Brian Crowley offers some thoughts on Memorial Day weekend

The Daily Beast

Jennifer Lopez has had quite a week. The singer and actress has battled more than a few demons both personal and professional in the past seven days or so—and the tense looks in the photos that have emerged from her comings and goings have only highlighted what a tough week it must have been for the star.Between the intensifying spread of rumors she’d split with rekindled flame Ben Affleck, which would have to be unpleasant to see whether true or untrue, a press tour in which the internet made h