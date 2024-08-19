Brian Crowley wishes his wife a happy birthday

The Daily Beast

William’s cold shoulder turns to iceThe relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry is now so bad that William may not invite his brother to his coronation, according to a bombshell report published this weekend.In a revealing Sunday Times article to mark Harry’s 40th birthday in September, royal editor Roya Nikkhah also reports that King Charles is said to have not given up on his relationship with Prince Harry, but finds it “frustrating” that Harry continues to fight the king’s govern