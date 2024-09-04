Brian May reveals he was rushed to hospital after suffering minor stroke

Sir Brian May has revealed he recently suffered a "minor stroke" which caused him to lose control over his left arm.

The Queen guitarist, 77, shared the news in a video on social media, reassuring fans that he is once again able to play guitar.

Sir Brian said he was rushed to hospital with "blue lights flashing, the lot", after losing normal feeling in his arm about a week ago.

The musician previously suffered a heart attack in 2020.

'It was a little scary'

Speaking about his latest health scare, he said: "I'm here to bring you, first of all, some good news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days.

"I say this because it was in some doubt, because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago - what they called it was a minor stroke. And all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say."

Sir Brian said he had "the most fantastic care and attention" at Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Surrey.

"Blue lights flashing, the lot," he said in the video. "Very exciting. I might post you a video if you like."

Read more from Sky News entertainment:

Sir Elton reveals 'infection' has left him with 'limited vision'

Smashing Pumpkins frontman opens up about birthmark

Filming begins on final Gavin And Stacey episode

The star, who is married to former EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, went on to say he did not share the news at the time as "I really don't want sympathy".

He reassured fans that he is okay but "grounded" while he follows doctor's orders, as he has been advised not to drive, or fly, or do any activity which raises his heart rate too high.

In 2020, the Queen star said he had been "very near death" after suffering a heart attack and undergoing emergency surgery.

His heart problems were discovered after he ripped a muscle in his buttock while gardening.