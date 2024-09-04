Brian May rushed to hospital after suffering ‘minor stroke’ and losing control of his arm

Queen rocker Brian May has revealed that he was rushed to hospital after suffering a minor stroke and temporarily losing control of his left arm.

The British musician, 77, shared the health update with fans in a video posted to his website as he addressed the events of the past week.

May referred to a “little health hiccup” that saw him rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

“They called it a minor stroke, and all of a sudden out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm,” he said. “It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot, it was very exciting. I might post a video if you like.”

He continued: “I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that.

“The good news is I’m OK.”

