Brian May rushed to hospital after suffering ‘minor stroke’ and losing control of his arm

Roisin O'Connor
·1 min read

Queen rocker Brian May has revealed that he was rushed to hospital after suffering a minor stroke and temporarily losing control of his left arm.

The British musician, 77, shared the health update with fans in a video posted to his website as he addressed the events of the past week.

May referred to a “little health hiccup” that saw him rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

“They called it a minor stroke, and all of a sudden out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm,” he said. “It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot, it was very exciting. I might post a video if you like.”

He continued: “I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that.

“The good news is I’m OK.”

More to follow...

