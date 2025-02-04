Brian Murphy dies aged 92: Tributes to star of 70s sitcoms George and Mildred and Man About The House

Brian Murphy and Paula Wilcox pictured in 2023 (Out Of The Blue)

British sitcom star Brian Murphy has died aged 92.

Murphy was best known for his roles in the 70s sitcoms George and Mildred and Man About The House.

He passed away at his home in Kent on Sunday morning.

His more recent TV appearances included several episodes of BBC’s Holby City, The Catherine Tate Show, Last of the Summer Wine and ITV sitcom Benidorm.

Murphy’s friend and agent Thomas Bowington described him as a “joyful and profoundly good-hearted man”.

He made his name in Man About the House, which explored the dynamics of one man and two women flat-sharing in the 1970s, and also starred Paula Wilcox and Sally Thomsett.

Its success spawned the spinoff sitom George and Mildred, in which Murphy played henpecked George Roper opposite fellow Yootha Joyce as his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan, and his two sons.

She said: “I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate. Brian who I will love forever.”