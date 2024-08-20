Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya speak at 2024 DNC: Watch

Former Obama-Biden campaign staffers Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya spoke during the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday.

Abrevaya spoke to the investments the Biden-Harris administration made in research for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Wallach was diagnosed with ALS in 2017 and the pair founded the non-profit I AM ALS.

Who are they : Former Obama-Biden campaign staffers

What role they play : Convention speakers

Key quote: "This November, we are voting for our future because we plan to be around for it."

When and where is the 2024 DNC?

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

