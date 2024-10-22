Brianna Chickenfry Says She's Been 'Blindsided' and Will 'Attempt to Heal' After Zach Bryan Confirms Breakup on Social Media

Zach Bryan confirmed that he and Brianna Chickenfry broke up on Oct. 22

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia announced that she is taking a break from social media following her breakup with country musician Zach Bryan.

After the country singer, 28, confirmed their split on social media on Oct. 22, the podcast host, 25, seemingly reacted in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys, I'm feeling really blindsided right now," she began the post. “Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk," she wrote. "I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay.”

A rep for LaPaglia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brianna LaPaglia/Instagram Brianna LaPaglia on Instagram

The couple first sparked breakup rumors a day earlier when LaPaglia posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account. The post, which included no caption, featured a photograph of a yellow notebook page with a handwritten note.

"And eventually you'll find that life goes on, even if you don't want it to," the note began. "The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop. You'll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck."

"You'll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet. Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn't cruel. Your feet are," the message continued. "The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well."

Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

After LaPaglia's cryptic post, Bryan confirmed their split in an Instagram Stories post shared on Oct. 22, saying that he respected and loved LaPaglia "with every ounce of my heart."

"I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways," he continued. "I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

The "Sun to Me" singer concluded the post by writing, "With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

A rep for Bryan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. Shortly after, LaPaglia made their relationship official on her Plan Bri Uncut podcast in July 2023.

The couple most recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in July when Bryan posted about their milestone on social media.

"Here’s to a year together. Happy anniversary and I love you so much Brianna," he wrote. "Just about one of the only people that makes me laugh anymore and OFTEN. Proud to call you my girl."

