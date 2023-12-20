Brianna Ghey murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdicts

Brianna Ghey was found dead at Culcheth Linear Park after being stabbed 28 times

Jurors in the Brianna Ghey murder trial have retired to consider their verdicts.

The 16-year-old, who was transgender, was stabbed 28 times in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, in February.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y for legal reasons, both deny murder and blame each other.

The pair, then aged 15, both said they walked away when Brianna was stabbed and turned around to see the other killing the teenager.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk