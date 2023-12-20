Brianna Ghey: Teenagers guilty of trans schoolgirl’s murder

Brianna Ghey was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife - CHRISNEILL

Two teenagers have been convicted of the murder of transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, near Warrington, on Feb 11.

On Wednesday, following a three-and-a-half-week trial, jurors took less than four hours to find the two 16-year-olds, named only as Boy Y and Girl X, guilty of her murder.

Manchester Crown Court heard Brianna’s killers lured her to the park after planning, in detail, the way in which they would end her life.

Girl X and Boy Y, both aged 15 at the time, denied murder and blamed each other for the teenager’s death.

At the time she was killed, Brianna, who had been born male, was living, dressing and referring to herself as female.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor Ursula Doyle, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “This has been one of the most distressing cases I have ever dealt with.

“The planning, the violence and the age of the killers is beyond belief. Brianna Ghey was subjected to a frenzied and ferocious attack and was stabbed 28 times in broad daylight, in a public park.

“Girl X and Boy Y appear to have been a deadly influence on each other and turned their dark fantasies about murder into a reality. The extensive messages between the two, planning and plotting to kill people, talking of murder, torture and cruelty, were difficult to read.

A handwritten note of a 'murder plan' to kill Brianna was shown to the jury - PA

“The messages provided a terrifying insight into the minds of the two defendants – but also revealed the detailed planning of their attack and subsequent attempts to cover it up. The case posed a unique set of challenges for prosecutors, not least the defendants’ young age and their additional vulnerabilities.

“I want to thank Brianna’s family for the courage and dignity that they have shown throughout this case. I hope today’s verdict brings some solace, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Brianna's mother Esther Ghey and sister Alisha were at the trial - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Esther Ghey, Brianna’s mother, described her daughter as fearless.

She said: “She wanted to identify as a female and she wanted to wear girl’s school uniform and yeah she just did it. It wasn’t a hurdle at all for her.”

The killers, both convicted of Brianna’s murder, drew up a “kill list” of four other children, none of whom are transgender.

The court heard both defendants had a fascination with violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks.

Jurors heard Girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the “dark web” and had an interest in serial killers.

During the trial, jurors were told about a notebook found at Girl X’s house in which she described Boy Y as “very, very smart, genius level” but also a “sociopath”, lacking emotion and socially awkward.

Doorbell footage shown at the trial captured Brianna leaving her home on the day of her murder

The court heard Girl X had saved Boy Y’s phone number in her phone under the name “Tesco John Wick”. John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, is a hitman character in the series of films of the same name.

The girl denied throughout the trial that she thought of Boy Y as “her assassin”.

In text messages, sent in the weeks before the killing, the teenagers discussed whether Brianna would “scream like a boy or a girl”.

The hunting knife used to kill Brianna - PA

The court heard they had previously plotted to kill another boy before finally settling on Brianna when their original plan fell through.

Girl X admitted while giving evidence that she thought Brianna was “quite attractive” and admitted that she found the idea of killing her exciting.

She also admitted enjoying “dark fantasies” but claimed she never had any intention of turning them into reality.

Boy Y said he went along with her fantasies and did not take them seriously.

In her closing speech as prosecutor, Deanna Heer KC said: “These two defendants were in it together throughout.

“Neither one of them took the lead, neither played along. By the time they met in Culcheth on February 11, both knew what they were going to do. Not in fantasy but in real life.

“That’s why Boy Y took his hunting knife. That’s why Girl X lied to Brianna to persuade her to come out.

“That’s why they took her to that place and lied to keep her there until there was no one else around.

“Then they killed her in just the way they said they would. Stab her in the neck, slit her throat.”

‘Thirst for killing’

Detective Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, said he believed Girl X and Boy Y had a “thirst for killing” and it was Brianna’s vulnerability and accessibility that made her a target.

Mr Evans said: “I think if it hadn’t been Brianna it would have been one of the four other children on that list.

“It’s just that Brianna was the one who was accessible at that time, and then became the focus of those desires, so to speak.

“And I accept now you look at the text messages, I think, on the sort of side of the boy, there’s some horrific, dehumanising and transphobic messages in there, but actually when you look at the girl involved, she almost admires/is obsessed with Brianna.

“So I still think to this day, Brianna wasn’t killed because she was transgender.

“And possibly the fact she was transgender made her that little bit more vulnerable and accessible.”

Initially, immediately after Brianna’s murder, in February, police said her murder was not “hate” related. But a few days into the inquiry they admitted her transgender status may have been a factor - after discovering the text messages between X and Y.