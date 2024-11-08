Brianna LaPaglia Claims Zach Bryan Was 'Drunk' When He Canceled Planned Appearance at Noah Kahan Show 'Last-Minute'

LaPaglia opened up about her relationship with Bryan on a new episode of her BFFs podcast

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Phillip Faraone/Getty Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan; Noah Kahan

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia claims ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan canceled a planned appearance at Noah Kahan's Fenway Park show in July

The social media star said she thinks Bryan "was drunk," and that's why he pulled the plug

LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse in an explosive episode of her BFFs podcast

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is shedding new light on rumors that her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan abruptly canceled a planned appearance at a Noah Kahan concert in July.

On the Thursday, Nov. 7 episode of BFFs, the podcast LaPaglia co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, she alleged that Bryan, 28, was set to make a surprise appearance at Kahan's Fenway Park show in Boston on July 19.

"He was supposed to be the guest, and then he didn't go," she said. "He canceled last-minute."

When Portnoy interjected to allege that it was because Bryan "got s--t-faced," LaPaglia, 25, said she wasn't with him at the show, but was under that impression.

"Yeah, I think he was drunk," she claimed. "I wasn't with him, but he was drunk and canceled on [Kahan]. I don't know what he said to cancel for, but he canceled the night before or the day before."

Gary Miller/Getty Images Zach Bryan performing in Austin, Texas in October 2022.

Related: Brianna LaPaglia Claims Ex Zach Bryan Once 'Freaked the F--- Out' at Her for Singing a Morgan Wallen Song

PEOPLE reached out to a rep for Bryan, who has not commented on the allegations.

Kahan, 27, frequently welcomed guests to the stage on his We'll All Be Here Forever tour; on his first of two nights at Fenway, he was joined by Gracie Abrams, The Lumineers and James Bay. He and Bryan have both enjoyed major success over the last two years, and in September 2023, joined forces on the song "Sarah's Place," which is featured on Bryan's EP Boys of Faith.



Rumors that Bryan had pulled out of Kahan's show first surfaced on the anonymous celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, though the "Something in the Orange" singer was quick to shoot down speculation of any bad blood between the singer-songwriters.

On July 22, Bryan posted a screenshot of a FaceTime chat between him and Kahan, writing, "Can you guys stop being weirdos on the internet. Noah is a brother to me and always will be what the hell man."

LaPaglia also defended Bryan at the time in a TikTok video, during which she scoffed at a headline that claimed Bryan didn't show "because he was too drunk."

"You guys are always wrong," she said, addressing internet users. "He didn't even come to the show... He didn't come to the show because he just did a two-and-a-half hour set at Gillette, a sold-out motherf---ing stadium. His voice was fried, and he was going on the longest run of his life the next morning. The internet is a crazy place, and it's always wrong."

Elsewhere on the BFFs podcast, LaPaglia alleged that she "was not really allowed to listen" to Kahan's music while she was dating Bryan, because she "listened to him too much."



Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Brianna LaPaglia at the People's Choice Awards in February 2024.

Related: Brianna LaPaglia Says Zach Bryan Got a Tattoo of Her Before They Started Dating: 'Immediate Love Bombing'

She also claimed that Bryan once got angry with her for singing Morgan Wallen's No. 1 hit "Last Night."



Bryan and LaPaglia broke up in October after more than a year of dating, and she has since alleged that he was emotionally abusive.

"The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude," she said on the podcast. "I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him. My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared."

She continued: "There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I'm crying myself to sleep every night. Why he's screaming at me and then you wake up, it's the apology, it's the 'I'm going to be better, like I need you in my life,' but if you've been through this — I don't expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven't been through it. I hope you never have to go through it but if you've been there you know what I'm talking about."

She also claimed that he offered her $12 million to sign an NDA, which would have prevented her from speaking about their relationship.