Brianna LaPaglia Gets Taylor Swift Tattoo Before Closing Night of Eras Tour: 'I Love It So Much'

LaPaglia got a new tattoo inspired by Swift's song "I Hate It Here" before seeing the singer perform in Vancouver

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia has added a new ink to her collection!



In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 8, the social media star, 25, was filmed getting a tattoo inspired by her favorite Taylor Swift song before she attended the singer’s final Eras Tour in Vancouver.

“So grateful to be trusted with this,” Vancouver tattoo artist Taylor Menzies, who shared the clip, wrote in the caption. “Thanks Bri, you are truly such a beautiful soul who has and continues to empower so many women. Thank you for being the human you are 🖤.”

LaPaglia responded in the comment section, “You are the best!! Love it so much.”

In the video, which played Swift’s song “I Hate It Here,” LaPaglia was seen lying on her front over a couch with her sweater pulled up while getting tattooed by Menzies. Once finished, the camera zoomed in to reveal new arm ink of a skull with roses growing out from it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty LaPaglia pictured in August 2023

The tattoo is inspired by the lyrics, “I hate it here so I will go to secret gardens in my mind,” from Swift’s song “I Hate It Here” off of her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

LaPaglia’s reaction to her new tattoo was captured in a second Instagram video posted by Menzies as she checked it out in a bathroom mirror.

“I love it! It’s so cute!” she said. “I love it so much. Thank you so much. Yay!”

Before getting tattooed, LaPaglia had posted lyrics to “I Hate It Here” on her Instagram Stories. She explained in a second post why she was getting the new ink inspired by Swift, 34.

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Swift performing her Eras Tour show in Vancouver on Dec. 6

“About to get my favorite Taylor song tattoo’d,” the internet star wrote over a photo of herself walking in the leafy outdoors.

She then explained that the song “got me through having to remove toxic people from my life ❤️.”

The post was shared after LaPaglia appeared to have a public disagreement with her former co-host of the PlanBri Uncut podcast and friend Grace O’Malley in earlier Instagram Stories.

O’Malley had announced that she was “blindsided” by news that the Planbri podcast had been canceled.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty LaPaglia and Grace O'Malley pictured in February

LaPaglia shared a message 24 hours later on her Instagram Stories stating that she and O’Malley were “well aware” about the podcast cancellation “for months,” explaining, “[O’Malley] means she was blindsided when I said I was working on bringing it back.”

LaPaglia then posted lyrics to Swift’s song “I Hate It Here” before later sharing her tattoo plans.



