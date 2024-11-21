Brianna LaPaglia Shows Off Her Post-Breakup Hairstyle While Dancing to Taylor Swift's 'Karma'

The podcast host proudly debuted the new hairdo on TikTok on Wednesday, Nov. 20

Brianna LaPaglia/Tiktok Before and after of Brianna LaPaglia's new hairstyle

Karma is the breeze in Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's new post-breakup hairdo!

Nearly a month after her breakup with country superstar Zach Bryan, LaPaglia, 25, debuted a new hair color in a series of TikToks posted on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The BFFs Podcast co-host, who previously had a dark autumn color, debuted her new light-bronde hair color — a mix between blonde and brunette — in a video backed by Sam Fender's "Seventeen Going Under."

Brianna LaPaglia/Tiktok Brianna LaPaglia gets new hair color

She then showed off the hairstyle in a follow-up video, in which she danced to Taylor Swift's "Karma."

The Barstool personality mouthed along to the lyrics of Swift's hit song, which includes the chorus, " 'Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma's a relaxing thought / Aren't you envious that for you it's not?"

Many of LaPaglia's fans commented about the new look, with one fan writing, "This hair color is meant for YOU specifically! 🔥🔥🔥."

Another fan wrote, "This might be the best hair you’ve ever had. OBSESSED." A third fan commented, "The hair, the song, your new glow... This is your era ♥️."

In an additional video posted later in the day, she chronicled the process of getting her hair done by stylist Jenna Rose Lombardo, who has done her hair in the past.

Lombardo also commented on LaPaglia's new hairstyle by sharing one of her TikToks on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Complete makeover on the one and only .... 😍😍😍😍 Dying. Dying."

The makeover comes days after the influencer responded to claims that she's moved on with another man after being seen cozying up to a new guy in a TikTok video.

"You guys think I'm ever gonna have a boyfriend again? I am in intensive therapy. I'm hanging out with a guy who's going back to Australia; I'm never going to see him again," she said in a TikTok posted Nov. 18.

