'Dancing On Ice' skater Brianne Delcourt struggles to be tough with real-life love Kevin Kilbane

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt during the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Dancing On Ice pro Brianne Delcourt has admitted she’s finding it hard to be strict with her celebrity contestant Kevin Kilbane because they are a real-life couple.

The couple met when they were paired up on the ITV ice-skating show and have since become an item.

But Delcourt suggested their romance may have an impact on their work on the ice.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “I’m used to being a tough coach, but it’s a bit hard with Kevin because obviously there’s feelings involved.

“I adore him, so it is hard.”

“Even if I do try to be hard, he just laughs at me,” she added.

Former footballer Kilbane told host Lorraine Kelly that he knew early on that Delcourt was the one for him.

He said: “I think when we first got together, it feels like such a long time ago [that we first met], three, four months ago when we first met, and everything happened very quickly.

“It absolutely did, but I certainly knew, anyway, straight away, so that was it, yeah.”

The couple confirmed earlier this month that they were dating.

When asked whether they were officially in a relationship, Brianne told OK! magazine: ‘Yes! Kevin is my person.”

She went on: “We were just friends initially, but he’s been my biggest support while I’ve been without my daughter.

"Kev’s a dad, too, so he gets it. He’s been my best bud."

The skater is mum to three-year-old Gracie, while Kilbane shares daughters Elsie and Isla with his former wife.