Brianne Delcourt may skate down the aisle when she weds Kevin Kilbane

Dancing On Ice couple Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane have revealed they already have a wedding date in mind – and that Delcourt may skate down the aisle.

The pair met and fell for each other when they were teamed up on the ITV ice-skating show, and earlier this week confirmed that Kilbane had popped the question, just four months after they had met.

During an interview on ITV’s Loose Women, former footballer Kilbane suggested they had already picked a date for their big day.

“We’ve got things in our head but again we’ve got to speak to so many people,” said the 43-year-old.

“We’ve got a time frame in our head… But we do know what we’re going to do.”

Panellist Brenda Edwards asked Delcourt if she was thinking about skating down the aisle towards her groom, and the TV star replied: “Yeah, something different!”

Chatting about their whirlwind romance, Delcourt revealed she knew Kilbane was the one, almost before she had even clapped eyes on him.

The 39-year-old said: “I was coming through the tunnel at the stadium and it was a weird moment because I hadn’t met him and, in my head, I had these little voices going, ‘I’m going to marry this guy. I’m going to marry him’.”

He liked it so he put a rink on it 😉💍#LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/L89jAlZ2KF — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 7, 2020

Kilbane agreed: “It happened very quickly. I think we both knew within… it’s instant.”

The pair moved in together on day one.

“A lot of people don’t know this but it was literally the first day,” Delcourt said.

“I was actually staying with Kieron Richardson, my very first partner on Dancing On Ice 10 years ago, and we had to train that day and we started talking and Kevin was like, ‘It’ll be easier if you stay with me’.”

Kilbane chimed in: “When you know, you know… I feel like I’ve known Bri all my life.”

The pair have now been eliminated from Dancing On Ice, but agreed with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that they were leaving as winners as they had found love during the competition.

Skater Delcourt is mum to three-year-old Gracie, while Kilbane shares daughters Elsie and Isla with his former wife.

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV.