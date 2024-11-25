Bride Forbids Fiancé's Twin Sister from Giving a Speech at Their Wedding: 'I Don't Trust Her'

There was a recent "falling-out" between the groom and his twin sister after he requested access to family funds that were promised to him

A bride wants to ban her fiancé's twin sister — who is serving as best man — from giving a speech at their wedding over concerns she will make "hurtful comments."

In a post on Reddit's "Are You the A------?" forum, the bride began by explaining that she and her fiancé Jake, who are both 30, are getting married next year. Jake asked his twin sister Rosa and best friend Terry to be his "joint best men."

However, there has recently been "a falling-out" between the two siblings after Jake requested access to family funds that were promised to him. According to the bride, Rosa "berated" Jake over his push to get his share of the money but eventually "begrudgingly" agreed to give Jake a significantly lower amount to "keep the peace."

The situation made the bride "furious" and reminded her that this was not the first time Rosa has behaved poorly toward her brother. So the bride asked her fiancé if he really still wanted Rosa to be his best man. "Although he was angry with how he was financially used and how Rosa berated him, Jake didn’t want to cause a big family argument before our wedding by changing arrangements," she wrote.

Upset by Jake's decision to keep Rosa in her role, the bride suggested a compromise where Rosa could remain best man but not be allowed to speak. The other best man Terry would give the speech by himself.

"When Jake asked me why I didn’t want Rosa speaking, I said that I don’t trust her to avoid making any hurtful comments about us after she was willing to say horrible things to Jake during the family fallout and has yet to apologize," the bride concluded her post, asking fellow Redditors if she's wrong to put her foot down.

Many commenters told the bride she has every right to block her future sister-in-law from giving a speech due to her behavior over the money. "If Rosa can’t respect Jake, she doesn’t deserve a mic at your wedding," one person wrote.

Still, others questioned the family situation that the bride will be stepping into once she is married.

"NTA [not the a------] for banning her from speaking, but are you sure you want to get into this family? His sister refuses to give him money he is owed, and Jake meekly goes along with her? He will not take your side if she turns on you," someone wrote.

In response, the bride explained that Jake plans to reduce his contact with his twin sister after the wedding. But in the meantime, she said, Jake is "worried that if we change our existing plans to take away Rosa's speaking role that it'll cause her to cause drama that could lead to people on his side dropping out of the wedding — and family means a lot to Jake."

A few commenters argued that Jake should be the one to decide whether or not his sister gets to give a speech at his wedding.

"It’s your husband’s decision, not yours," one person wrote, while another said, "This very much his day as it is yours. He is not telling you what to do with your aspects of the wedding ie bridesmaids or maid of honor. Leave well enough alone."

