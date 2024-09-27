Bride’s Mom Gives Cringy Speech at Her Wedding: ‘You Used to Be So Bothersome’

The bride's sister said their mom gave an unexpected speech that "ruined" her sibling's special day

Getty A stock photo of a wedding toast

One bride’s sister has recounted how their mom’s unexpected wedding speech left guests uncomfortable.

The bride’s sister recalled the moment in a Reddit post — via the subreddit "r/weddingshaming" — titled, “Shaming my own mom (at my sister's wedding).”

After initially declining to do put together a speech, the mother of the bride decided to jump in at the end of the sister’s speech where she criticized the bride and “ruined” her big day, according to the anonymous user.

The Redditor explained in the post that she and her sister both tied the knot last year, but their mom “didn't seem to care about my sister getting married at all. It may have been because it was a small courthouse wedding,” the user wrote, adding, “Sis' mother-in-law was super into the wedding so it made sis feel even worse about our mom's lackluster reaction.”

As the wedding day approached, the bride’s sister said she “tried so hard to make up for mom's lack of excitement” and took charge of organizing things like photos and her sister’s bachelorette.

Getty A stock photo of a bride on her wedding day

During the celebration, the poster says she delivered a "meaningful speech" before their mom interrupted. “I mentioned growing closer with sis as we grew into adults, and how glad I was she'd found someone to share her life with, and how happy it made me to see her be this happy,” the Redditor wrote. “Then our beloved mother jumps in.”

“She says she wants to add to the speech. Even gets up to do it. And what she says is essentially: ‘I'm glad you found someone to be with. You used be so bothersome and had so much problematic behaviour (tantrums etc) and honestly your new husband is a saint for putting up with you. I remember a time when [insert occasion of sis' bad behavior from five (5!) years ago]. You're so lucky to have found such a patient man.’ ” they added.

“I almost threw my drink at her,” the user continued. “To badtalk your own daughter! Say her husband is the lucky one!”

The sister revealed that “everyone just awkwardly moved on” following her mom’s speech, but she has “never looked at my mom the same” since.

She was then made to feel worse when her mom “read a love poem she had specifically picked out for the occasion” at her own wedding six months later. “Literally all I could think about was how much I hated her for doing that to my sister,” the user wrote.

“I told mom off for her behavior but I don't think she internalized it. Best I can do for my sister is support her as much as our mom won't,” they added.



