New bridge could prevent future flooding

The bridge is part of the B6067 Treeton Lane at Catcliffe where the road crosses the River Rother [Google]

A road bridge is to be replaced to prevent future flooding.

The Treeton Lane bridge in Catcliffe will be renewed using £6m from Rotherham Council's budget to stop more incidents like that caused by Storm Babet in October 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

The council said the existing bridge, the B6067 over the River Rother, would be replaced with another with a thinner deck to allow for a greater flow of water beneath it.

The work, which could take around three to five years to complete , aims to increase protection to the level of a once-a-century flooding event.

A report on the council's budget proposals said tests were still needed to confirm the benefits of the work, and to ensure it did not cause flooding further downstream, but if it goes ahead the new bridge would be in place by 2030 or sooner.

The Environment Agency would be asked to work with the council to improve storm-water storage upstream and further help with flood prevention.

