Bridgepoint nears £550m takeover of consultancy Alpha FMC

Sky News
·1 min read

Bridgepoint, the London-listed buyout firm, is closing in on a takeover of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (Alpha FMC), the FTSE-250 specialist consulting firm.

Sky News has learnt that Bridgepoint and Alpha FMC are nearing agreement on a deal worth in the region of £550m.

An agreement worth approximately 500p-a-share is expected to be announced before a Takeover Panel deadline expires on Thursday.

A firm offer from Bridgepoint will come weeks after both it and rival private equity group Cinven approached Alpha FMC about a potential deal.

The specialist financial services consultancy is the latest London-listed company to attract takeover interest from private equity firms.

Alpha FMC competes with the consulting arms of the big four accountancy firms, as well as the likes of Accenture and IBM.

It has more than 900 consultants globally.

Read more from business:
UK inflation drops to Bank of England's 2% target
Possible 'criminal conspiracy' over Post Office scandal
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company

On Wednesday, it had a market valuation of about £440m, with its shares trading at around 391p.

The company's shares have fallen by about a fifth during the last 12 months.

Alpha FMC and Bridgepoint both declined to comment.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Media share price down 39%: Why the DJT stock keeps falling

    Shares of Trump Media – Trump’s namesake social media company – tumbled again Tuesday, continuing its long slide after his hush money guilty verdict.

  • Kevin O'Leary explains why restaurants are shuttering across America — and why more will follow

    An “upscale McDonald's” is a luxury many can't afford, he says.

  • 1 Dividend Superstar I’D buy over TD Bank Stock

    TD (TSX:TD) may still be discounted, but there other great options to buy right now. Here's a top pick better than TD Bank stock right now. The post 1 Dividend Superstar I’D buy over TD Bank Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bill Gates' former assistant is worth $154 billion — and could soon be richer than the Microsoft cofounder

    Steve Ballmer was hired as Bill Gates' assistant in 1980, became Microsoft CEO in 2000, and retired a decade ago with a hugely valuable 4% stake.

  • C$ rises; bearish bets on currency reach all-time high

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited further insight into the Bank of Canada's move to cut interest rates and after speculators raised their bearish bets on the currency to a record high level. As of June 11, non-commercial accounts had increased their net short positions in the Canadian dollar to 129,493 contracts from 91,639 in the prior week, data on Friday from LSEG and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.. "The jump in Canadian dollar shorts is a cyclical trade," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

  • TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These top Canadian stocks can help TFSA investors generate solid capital gains and dividend income for years. The post TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 8.86% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

    The TSX is a gold mine of lucrative dividend stocks trading near their multi-year low. An 8.86% dividend yield is rare in large-cap stocks. The post 8.86% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This 8.9 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

    You can forget about risks related to short-term market volatility and buy this high-yield monthly dividend stock to expect solid returns on your investments. The post This 8.9 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The Smartest TSX ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Forget the TSX 60 or the TSX Composite. I prefer the TSX Dividend Aristocrats. The post The Smartest TSX ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2024, I’d Pick These

    Do you want some of the best stocks in 2024 to buy for long-term growth? Here are two options that are too hard to ignore. The post If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in 2024, I’d Pick These appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Top Three TSX Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In June 2024

    Amidst a shifting economic landscape marked by moderating inflation and central bank policies, the Canadian market presents unique opportunities for investors. As the Bank of Canada embarks on a potential rate-cutting cycle, understanding which stocks are undervalued becomes particularly crucial in leveraging these evolving market conditions.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips. New Price Target Is Highest on Wall Street.

    FEATURE Nvidia stock was trading down slightly Monday. The chip maker has been getting more price-target upgrades on Wall Street. Nvidia shares fell 0.6% at $131.07 on Monday. The stock closed up 1.

  • Huge tech ETF set to buy $10 billion in Nvidia shares

    One of the world’s largest technology funds is set to ramp up its exposure to Nvidia, which has become the world's most valuable company following a blistering run in its shares. The $72.34 billion Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, managed by State Street Global Advisors, will buy some $10 billion shares of Nvidia while slashing its exposure to Apple, Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas research at State Street confirmed. The changes are being made so the fund can bring its holdings inline with pending changes to the S&P Dow Jones Technology Select Sector index, which it tracks.

  • How to Build a Monthly Passive-Income Stream With Canadian REITs

    These two monthly dividend stocks will create passive income you can live off of for life, and now is the time to buy. The post How to Build a Monthly Passive-Income Stream With Canadian REITs appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Cheap TSX dividend stocks such as Stella-Jones should be part of your shopping list in June 2024. The post 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Chipotle stock split: Investors who hold shares by end of Tuesday included in rare 50-for-1 split

    Investors who hold Chipotle stock at the end of trading Tuesday will be recorded for company's stock split. Here's what to know about the next steps.

  • Nuvei shareholders approve US$6.3-billion private equity buyout

    MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a plan that will see the company bought by an American private equity firm and taken private at a US$6.3-billion valuation.

  • How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

    Here's a covered-call ETF that could help you reach your passive-income goals. The post How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • GameStop Stock Falls Again. The Rally Has Run Out of Steam.

    Nothing seems to be able to break the negative rally in GameStop stock. Details of a cost-cutting program laid out by CEO Ryan Cohen at GameStop rescheduled annual meeting haven’t helped much after being delayed to Monday, from Thursday, after a livestream of the event crashed due to intense interest in the meme stock. GameStop has been the center of renewed interest in meme stocks, companies for which share prices move more in reaction to social media posts than the fundamental health of the businesses.

  • 2 Utility Stocks That Benefit From Interest Rate Cuts

    Further rate cuts could mean a healthy rise in share price for these two undervalued utility stocks. The post 2 Utility Stocks That Benefit From Interest Rate Cuts appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.