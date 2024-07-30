“Bridgerton ”Author“ ”Julia Quinn Says There's a 'Long Plan' Involving 'All' the Books (Exclusive)

The author of the best-selling series tells PEOPLE about what's coming next in the world of 'Bridgerton'

Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in season 3 of 'Bridgerton'

Never fear, gentle reader – there is a whole lot more to come in the Bridgerton world.

Julia Quinn, the author of the best-selling eight-book series which Shonda Rhimes has adapted into one of Netflix's most beloved shows, tells PEOPLE that there's always been a long-game where the TV show is concerned.

"One of the things that was very exciting when they actually first bought the series was that it was really clear to me that they put a lot of thought into it already," Quinn, 54, says, sharing that one example of the foresight the creators had for the show was to include Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh — despite the fact that she's introduced outside the Bridgerton world in How to Marry a Marquis, a book "that's not part of the adaptation deal," the author notes.

"We had to go through everything and very specifically say, 'These characters are included, these characters are not.' In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books," Quinn recalls of early conversations about adapting the books prior to season 1's premiere in 2020.

"I think that's been going through the whole way. Which is a long-winded way of saying, 'Yes, there are plans [for beyond season 4].' But, of course, those plans can always change," Quinn adds.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Per the original $100 million Netflix deal, there are only four seasons contracted for Bridgerton, as Quinn told PEOPLE at the season 3 premiere in New York City in May, but Rhimes "is saying eight and she's the boss," meaning each of Quinn's novels would get their own season.

The author says she "never ever thought [the series] would get adapted" in the first place, so she's perfectly content.



"I'm here for it. I think it'd be great," she says of the potential for more than a decade more of Bridgerton on screens, based on the current pace of filming and release schedules. "I'll be sitting here with my coffee just smiling."

Like most fans, though, Quinn's focus right now is on season 4 of the Netflix series, which was just announced to be the adaptation of Benedict's story, An Offer to a Gentleman.

"I've been holding onto that for a while, so it's pretty fun," she says, noting she hasn't "seen scripts yet, but I've heard a little bit about just anecdotes and stuff, so I'm very excited. I've been very gently being like, 'Can I see?'"

While she hasn't seen Luke Thompson – who plays the second Bridgerton brother, and will lead the fourth installment – "recently," Quinn says, "He'll be amazing. He's such a great actor."

Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' season 3

While fans wait for the new season, which is a "Cinderella story," Quinn says that fans can "read or listen before they watch," referring to the 2001 book and the Spotify Audiobook, as backlist titles continue to dominate the top ten spots on the platform's audiobooks chart. Bridgerton readership alone has increased by 143% in the U.S. on the platform, which Quinn was "so excited about."

"For an author, that's a huge number," she says.

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are now streaming on Netflix.



Read the original article on People.