Bridgerton ball promised glamour. It descended into chaos

Nita Morton turned up at a Bridgerton-themed ball expecting glitz, glamour and fabulous food.

The event in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday night invited fans to "step into the enchanting world of the Regency era" with "sophistication, grace, and historical charm".

So far, so good - but what happened next could almost make a Netflix drama itself.

Guests say they found soggy noodles, chicken bones, melancholy decor, a single violin and a pole dancer.

"I was brought to tears," 25-year-old Nita said. "It was the worst event I’ve been to. My high school parties were better."

"Bridgerton food is turkey and ham and grand dessert tables with things like macaroons," she told the BBC.

"But we got soggy noodles with tomato sauce and small chicken wings."

The blunder has gone viral on social media, as attendees who paid nearly $200 (£150) for a ticket complained it was a "scam".

Women dressed in their finest outfits were seen sitting on the floor scrolling on their phones [@moreofnita]

Guests in fancy ballgowns say they were reduced to sitting on the floor due to a lack of chairs - and some left early for McDonald's or Burger King when food ran out.

People have been quick to note the similarities with other viral flops, including the Fyre festival in the Bahamas and the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow.

The ball - in no way associated with Netflix or production company Shondaland - was organised by Uncle & Me LLC. It did not respond to the BBC's request for comment but told local media it was working to address concerns.

The BBC has spoken to some of those who attended to hear how high society turned to bitter disappointment.

'Chicken wasn't cooked properly'

The itinerary for the ball, themed around hit period drama Bridgerton, included photo opportunities, dance lessons and a fashion show.

People who had purchased a more expensive ticket were also promised dinner and a violinist.

But alarm bells started ringing for guests when they arrived and found no-one at the door to greet them.

The proposed itinerary of the ball [@moreofnita]

Kimberley Pineda, who posted a TikTok video about her experiences, told the BBC "anyone could've walked in" due to the lack of a check-in process.

She said guests were walking out as she arrived, with one warning her not to bother going in.

Once inside, she said she was faced with "cheap" decorations, and said the ballroom was completely sparse.

"There were just a few vendors, who I felt sorry for. They had been booked and had no idea either what was going on.

“Plates were being stacked on top of each other, glasses were being reused, whole plates of food were being left too, and someone told me the chicken wasn’t cooked properly and the beans smelled like fish."

'No-one expected a pole dance'

Like Kimberley, Andi Bell found the food and drink options woefully inadequate.

"Hors d'oeuvres were meant to be available to all guests. And the leftovers from the dinner were the promised hors d'oeuvres."

Then came the entertainment - which for some proved to be the final straw.

"As the night wore on, we were presented with an exotic dancer with a pole, which very much appeared to be a stripper; a lack of dance lessons at the scheduled time despite most of us being in the ballroom waiting; and eventually club music was blasted from the stage," Andi said.

“At that point, my sister and I left."

Guests complained the food was "mediocre" [@moreofnita]

Kimberley, meanwhile, said her "jaw dropped" when the pole dancer's performance began.

“We were promised a Bridgerton-themed musical performance, but we were not expecting a pole dance," she said.

Other entertainment included a Queen Charlotte act, one of the characters from the show.

But another guest, Amanda Sue Mathis, felt she was hardly regal - sitting in "a cheap costume" with a backdrop that looked like it was "purchased at a dollar store", with a "fake stuffed dog" sitting on her lap.

The photographer, meanwhile, was only able to airdrop pictures, says Nita.

It meant people with Android phones resorted to taking pictures of his phone.

And while there was a violinist, she was having to perform across three floors, Nita said.

'They're gaslighting us'

In a statement to WXYZ-TV, Uncle & Me LLC said: "We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event on Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologise.

"Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognise that organisational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests.

"We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings."

The company said it was working to address all concerns raised by guests, adding: "We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly."

There was a single violinist reportedly tasked with playing on three floors [@moreofnita]

The company's website does not appear to be working, while the event site - which was available until the middle of the week - now also appears to be down, adding to fans' frustration.

Nita claims the statement was "gaslighting" attendees: "We've had no contact with the company for days."

Andi claims communication from the organisers had been "non-existent".

Kimberley says she feels "robbed" of her money and time, having spent $440 on her outfit alone.

And Amanda - a superfan who has watched Bridgerton six times from start to finish - described it as "a dream come true, until it wasn't".

So what's next?

Similar recent debacles might offer a clue as to how things will pan out.

After the spectacular failure of the Wonka experience earlier this year in Glasgow, where police were called as tempers flared at a near-empty warehouse, organisers said full refunds would be given to ticket holders.

Meanwhile, the Fyre festival promised a luxury two-week music event in the Bahamas - but fans arrived to find no musical acts, no planning and only disaster relief tents to sleep in.

Just months after being released from prison over the 2017 event, organiser Billy McFarland announced a reboot. Fyre II is due to take place in April 2025.

Should another Bridgerton-themed ball be arranged in the near future, fans in Detroit might be coining a phrase from Anthony Bridgerton himself: "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires."

Additional reporting by Ana Faguy.

