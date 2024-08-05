‘Bridgerton’ Co-EP Leila Cohan To Showrun & Co-Write Jennifer Lopez Series Take Of Emily Henry’s ‘Happy Place’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: We understand that Bridgerton Emmy nominee, Leila Cohan, has just closed to co-write and showrun the Netflix series adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestseller Happy Place. The project remains in development at Netflix.

We first told you about the streamer snapping up the title for Jennifer Lopez to produce as she has a first look at Netflix. Lopez is producing the series through her Nuyorican label with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

More from Deadline

The Berkley published Happy Place follows Harriet and Wyn, who’ve been a perfect couple since they met in college — they go together like salt and pepper, honey and tea, lobster and rolls. Except now, for reasons they’re still not discussing, they don’t. They broke up five months ago, and they still haven’t told their best friends. They find themselves sharing a bedroom at the Maine cottage that has been their friend group’s yearly getaway for the past decade, and continue to lie through their teeth to their friends about their relationship status. Henry is the No. 1 New York Times and No. 1 Sunday Times bestselling author whose novels include Book Lovers, People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read.

Cohan was Emmy nominated in 2021 for Bridgerton in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Most recently, she served as Co-EP on forthcoming Netflix thriller The Perfect Couple and Hallmark+’s Chicken Sisters. Previously, she wrote for Warner Bros/Netflix’s Special, Paramount/BET Plus’ The First Wives Club, Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, ABC’s Telenovela and MTV’s Awkward. Cohan has developed pilots for Paramount, Hello Sunshine, The CW, YouTube Red, and the last days of ABC Family, as well as features for Paramount, Picture Start and Lionsgate.

Cohan is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Netflix didn’t return request for comment.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.