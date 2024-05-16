Bridgerton fans react to Colin and Penelope’s swoon-worthy final scene

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3, which focuses on their characters' romance. (Netflix)

Bridgerton has proven it's more swoon-worthy than ever with viewers, who were besides themselves with the development of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) relationship at the end of the first four episodes.

The Netflix hit returned to much fanfare amongst fans, many of whom decided to binge watch the show upon its release on Thursday, 16 May. Those who had been able to do so shared their thoughts on social media with others and delighted in particular in the final scene of the fourth episode.

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 3 part 1

The new season is based on Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mr Bridgerton. (Netflix)

Bridgerton's new episodes sees Colin and Penelope take centre stage, with Penelope tasking Colin to help her be more charming so that she can secure a match and leave her family home. The endeavour results in Penelope receiving the affections of one Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), but it also leads to Colin realising that his feelings for her are more than just platonic.

The fourth episode ended with Colin finally confessing his feelings for Penelope after ruining Lord Debling's proposal to her, and they passionately kissed as their carriage took them home. Viewers swooned as the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other.

But when their romantic embrace is interrupted by their arrival home Colin jumps out and says: "For God's sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?"

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 ends with Colin proposing to Penelope after they passionately kiss in her carriage. (Netflix)

Viewers who had seen the show were ecstatic by the way the show ended things between the pair, with several sharing amusing gifs and reactions to Colin's proposal.

One viewer wrote on X: "my life will never be the same again", while another viewer wrote: "Colin’s face when he decides he wants to marry Penelope is just EXCELLENT."

There were several fans who shared direct reactions to the final line of the episode, with people quoting Colin's proposal and sharing a clip from New Girl where the character squeal in delight over meeting Prince. Another shared a gif of a group of school girls excitedly screaming.

Another viewer commended the way in which the scene was written and depicted, saying: "the carriage scene was so beautifully done .. colin was so gentle yet passionate with pen at the same time .. the eye contact .. IT WAS SO FULL OF PURE WANT AND EMOTION"

While one fan passionately called it: "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SCENE IN THE HISTORY OF BRIDGERTON, NOTHING CAN TOP IT. their love grew over the years until it exploded and no longer left room for ANY DOUBTS."

There was one fan who lamented the fact they would have to wait until June to know what happens next and wrote: "you mean to tell me i have to wait for part 2 for another month after that cliffhanger??????" The good news is, it isn't so long to wait.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is out now on Netflix, part 2 will be released on Thursday, 13 June.