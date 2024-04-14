Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes names British TV show she wishes she made

Dominik Bindl - Getty Images

Bridgerton spoilers follow.

Shonda Rhimes is responsible for some of TV's best loved series, including Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton, but that doesn't stop her admiring other shows.



Speaking with The Times, Rhimes discussed the shows she loves watching, including Succession, Beef and The Bear. But the one British series that she wishes she had created?is Doctor Who.

"I have been obsessed with that show forever," she said, revealing that she was "so nervous" meeting showrunner Russell T Davies.

Of course, there are many people who think the same about Rhimes' work, as she shared how Netflix bosses trusted her to "just make the shows you want to make."

Their trust paid off and Bridgerton's first season broke records as Netflix's most-watched English-language show, with the second season surpassing that record, two years later.

On its huge success, Rhimes suggested it was down to the stark contrast from the current dating world. "I think there's this desire for something simpler, where there are rules to courting. We just said, 'how do you meet somebody?'

"Well, back then you met somebody because you went to these balls, your parents talked and you had a dance. People seem to love that sort of order to a world, where the rules of love are so clear."

She added: "There were rules of interaction, like a map, and that doesn't exist anymore. There are no rules of engagement now in anything."

Bridgerton returns soon for its third season, which will be released on Netflix in two parts this summer. Part One will be released on May 16, but fans will have to wait almost a month for Part Two on June 13.

Season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) budding 'friends-to-lovers' romance, after Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) got their happily ever after in season 2.

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 premieres in two parts, on May 16 and June 13.

