Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan shares season 3 fears amid public eye “struggle”

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has shared her fears about season three, amid her "struggle" with being in the public eye.

The actor plays Penelope Featherington in the popular Netflix drama, and her character is taking centre stage in the next season, which comes to the streaming platform next month.

She has also taken the lead in new Channel 4 comedy Big Mood, alongside It’s A Sin’s Lydia West, with these roles a departure from the supporting roles she has played previously.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Coughlan revealed that the prospect of taking on these leading roles was something she found "terrifying".

She said: "When it rains terrifying, brilliant opportunities, it truly pours. A huge theme in this series of Bridgerton is the idea that Penelope is stepping out of the shadows and into the light (look out for the titles of the first and last episodes).

"But not only was this a journey that Pen had to embark on, it’s also one I had to go on myself. I was presented with these brilliant opportunities but was racked with doubt as to whether I could take on the challenge."

Coughlan, who found fame as Claire in hit comedy Derry Girls, also opened up about how she deals with her newfound fame and being in the public eye.

"I feel it a struggle in the public eye, especially on social media, to strike the right balance," she said. "I don’t always want to present a glossy, idealised version of my life, and not show that it’s only me five per cent of the time.

"On the other hand, I don’t want to share too much of what’s private and personal to me. I try my hardest to be authentic; I’m always as truthful as I can be when I’m interviewed but, at the same time, do I want to let the world inside my home? No, I absolutely don’t."

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 premieres in two parts, on May 16 and June 13.

