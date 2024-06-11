Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan went beyond call of duty for Polin carriage scene

The star of the hit Netflix costume drama revealed why she and co-star Luke Newton kept going with their intimate scene long after the director shouted cut.

What did you miss?

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed how she went well beyond the call of duty for THAT carriage scene.

The Derry Girls star plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix show, and has become one half of fan-favourite couple Polin thanks to her romance with Colin Bridgerton. The first part of season 3 to be released on the streaming service ended with a now infamously steamy carriage scene for Polin.

Now Coughlan has revealed a secret that explains the incredible chemistry between her and co-star Luke Newton in the intimate scene and why they kept going long after the director shouted cut.

What, how, and why?

Bridgerton stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan did not hear the director shout cut in THAT carriage scene. (Netflix)

Coughlan and Newton were guests on The One Show to discuss the return of Bridgerton and the success of Polin. They told hosts Lauren Laverne and Jermaine Jenas how filming the carriage scene seemed to take a lot longer then they planned.

Coughlan explained: "Basically we were filming it and we were really enclosed in this carriage on a sound studio. So we were doing it, we were filming the scene and we knew there were certain points he had to hit. But then we were doing the kissing, and then I remember [thinking] 'I can't.. he's not calling cut.' And then in my head, I was going, 'This is really long. This feels really long.' And I was like, what you're still doing it? And we just kept going, and kept going." Newton added: "We were ultimate professionals and we kept going, kept going."

Coughlan continued: "But then eventually I was like, This is crazy! So I said something like, 'Oh, we're at Bridgerton house. So then it ended, and it was dead silent. And then the director comes over to the window of the carriage and he was like, What were you doing?! He was like I was shouting CUT! STOP! But we genuinely couldn't hear anything. It was soundproof."

And Bridgerton fans who are worried what they will do when they have binge-watched the new episodes can console themselves with looking forward to another series.

Coughlan promised: "Season four is in the works, don't you worry."

What else happened on The One Show?

Boy George is trying not to argue on Culture Club's new tour. (Getty Images)

Boy George was also a guest on the show to discuss his latest tour with Culture Club, which heads to the US this summer. The singer revealed he has pledged not to row with his bandmates on the road anymore, and is calling it their Zero Arguments tour.

Boy George said: "We used to argue a lot, You know, that was our thing. Now we try not to. At least I try not." Laverne asked what he had replaced arguing with. The Karma Chameleon singer said: "Joy! All the time. Just enjoying it."

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be released on Thursday, 13 June.

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm Monday to Friday.

