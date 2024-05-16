'Bridgerton' returns for season 3: How to watch romance between Colin and Penelope

Lady Whistledown is about to find herself in the center of the town's next romance.

The first part of "Bridgerton" season 3 drops on Netflix Thursday after months of anticipation. The third season of Shonda Rhimes' historical romance series will tell the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

It was last revealed that Penelope was Lady Whistledown, the town's anonymous gossip writer who chronicled the romances between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) as well as the one between Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

In the third season, Penelope will grapple with the aftermath of overhearing Colin, her longtime crush, saying he will never court her and her fallout with best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

The Emmy-winning show returns after the release of the prequel series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," which premiered on May 2023 and portrayed young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England.

When does 'Bridgerton' Season 3 release?

Part 1 of "Bridgerton" Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 16.

Part 2 of Season 3, which contains episodes 5-8, will come out at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 13.

Where to watch 'Bridgerton Season 3'

"Bridgerton" streams exclusively on Netflix. The streaming service offers three membership options ranging from $6.99 a month to $22.99 a month. New users can also sign up for a free trial.

Where does Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' pick up from?

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Season 3 of "Bridgerton."

In Season 3, Penelope gives up her crush on Colin and decides that it's time for her "to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters," according to Netflix.

But she lacks confidence. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his travels and is disheartened by Penelope's cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," Netflix says. "But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Love is in the air for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season 3 of Netflix's romance "Bridgerton" (May 16).

'Bridgerton' Season 3: Recapping Season 2, what to know about the upcoming season

How many episodes does 'Bridgerton' Season 3 have?

Season 3 of "Bridgerton" will have eight episodes. The first two seasons also had eight episodes each.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 episode schedule

Part 1 - May 16th, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Part 2 - June 13, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 5: “Tick Tock”

Episode 6: “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Episode 7: “Joining of Hands”

Episode 8: “Into the Light”

'Bridgerton' Season 3 cast

(L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Episode 1 of Bridgerton Season 3.

While Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will be headlining Season 3, the new season's cast also includes a mix of both old and new faces, including:

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

'Bridgerton' Season 3 trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for "Bridgerton" Season 3 on April 11.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Bridgerton' season 3 release date, time, how to watch latest romance