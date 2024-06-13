‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Boss Breaks Down Polin’s Happy Ending, Those Shocking Plot Twists and Lady Whistledown’s Triumph

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Bridgerton,” now streaming on Netflix.

In the Season 3 finale of “Bridgerton,” when Lady Whistledown steps into the light of her true identity — Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) — her husband, Colin (Luke Newton), learns not only to accept, but to applaud her for who she is. After that, Whisteldown imposter Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) is shunned from London, the ton rejoices in the birth of a “Polin” baby (a boy, making them the new Lord Featherington) and delightedly theorizes about which Bridgerton sibling will take the lead next.

More from Variety

The answer to that question is not immediately clear, as huge storylines pop up in the final episodes for Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Benedict takes his new flame Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and her friend Paul (Lucas Aurelio) up on their offer of a threesome and explores his sexuality with them multiple ties over. When Tilly decides wants to return to their monogamous stage and not “share” him, Benedict gently ends the relationship, not ready to settle down after discovering a new part of himself.



Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

Francesca marries John Stirling (Victor Alli) and is happy to be moving away from loud London to his quiet Scotland estate. But just before they head out on their happy honeymoon, Francesca begins experiencing butterflies while meeting John’s charming cousin Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), who fans of the “Bridgerton” book series will note is a gender-flipped version of the same cousin character, Michael Stirling.

And for Eloise, she’s made up with Pen, she’s happy for Colin, she’s over her friendship with Cressida — and she’s ready to get out of Dodge. She ends up accompanying Francesca, John and Michaela on their journey to Scotland, where she intends to live with them through the end of the year, promising Benedict she will return home to play with him in time for her mother Violet’s famed masquerade ball.

Variety spoke with “Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell, who in Season 3 took over the Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era drama from Chris Van Dusen. Below, Brownell discussed the third season’s approach to love and sexuality, as well as what the next installment of the romance series — as we grilled her about whether the lead will be Benedict, Eloise or Francesca.

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton”

What was your approach to what Colin’s reaction would be to learning that Penelope is Lady Whistledown just before their wedding, after they had sex for the first time?

We felt like Colin is definitely a gentleman, and because Penelope and Colin shared intimate moments, we knew that he was someone who’s going to follow through. Personally, I think deep down Colin knows he loves Penelope despite the fact that he’s so upset at her in that moment. And he’s working through some issues with envy and insecurity that — while he may not be aware of right away on the surface — they’re very much a factor in his reaction.

And that is really something we took from the book. I thought it was a beautiful nuance in “Romancing Mr. Bridgerton” that you have a character who has to square with the fact that his wife is really successful at this thing that he wants to do himself. That’s a very modern tale, and not something you often get to tell in a Regency-period drama.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton”

How did you work through what Colin and Penelope’s first sex scene would look like — and when it would happen — compared to previous “Bridgerton” couples?

They’re the first friends-to-lovers story that we’ve told, and so their first intimacy stands out because there is that depth and that familiarity. And we knew that we wanted there to be laughter in the scenes. We knew that we wanted Colin to be a real caretaker of Penelope in that moment. And the main concern, I would say, was about what story we were telling in the scene, and making sure there are moments of character growth.

So for Penelope — whose arc in many ways is about needing to allow herself to be seen — the mirror scene is the moment where literally and metaphorically, she allows herself to be seen by Colin. And for Colin, it’s a moment where we get to see his sensitivity shine. And that’s something that he’s learning how to step into more, as well. So for both of the characters, it’s a big growth scene.

What about their other sex scene in the finale, when we see them only briefly and without nudity?

There’s less storytelling via sex once you get to the end of the season. Their characters have already gone through a major transformation, so we didn’t need to show as much. But I do think the image of Penelope on top is a perfect way to end her character, and it’s something that Nicola and Luke and I consulted on together and collaborated on.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

How did you work through when and how to bring Eloise and Penelope back together after their huge fight at the end of Season 2, and their estrangement throughout much of Season 3?

So in many ways, their friendship before their breakup, if you will, last season was based on the fact that they grew up next door to each other, and they both love to read. And there’s a lot of love between them, but I think they didn’t fully know each other, because they weren’t being fully honest with each other — at least Penelope wasn’t being fully honest with Eloise.

So it was important for us to travel them on their arcs this season, allow them to mature separately, and then we knew that they needed to have a real reckoning where they were both totally honest about their vulnerabilities, their insecurities. For Eloise, that moment in Episode 6, where she tells Penelope, “Hey, I really need you to pick up your pen again and go write another Whistledown” — there’s a moment where Eloise admits, “I was partly at fault last season, I know that I was reckless last season.”

That was an important admission for Eloise to get to, and for Penelope to reach a place where she was being more honest with everyone around her. Now, they can meet each other on an equal ground. And the hope is that people feel the takeaway, which is that they are now closer than ever and less like friends of convenience and more really bonded as sisters and literally sisters-in-law.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton”

How much of the story will be revolving around Lady Whistledown in future seasons, now that her identity has been exposed, and she’s seemingly been given a public stamp of approval to keep working from the Queen?

I don’t think we’re done with Lady Whistledown. I think there is more story to tell there, because now Penelope is a public gossip columnist who people are going to know is the writer when she writes about them. And certainly, as you referenced, she will have to contend with the Queen and the Queen’s demands, the Queen’s desires, the Queen’s scrutiny. So how Penelope balances that is fodder for Season 4.

Will Julie Andrews still do the narrator voice of Lady Whistledown moving forward? Or is Nicola Coughlan going to take it on full time after switching over to her in the finale?

That’s a really good question. And I’m gonna hold back on answering that for now, because I think I want people to experience it for themselves.

BrLuke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold in “Bridgerton”

Did you put deliberate signs in the Season 3 finale as to who the focus of Season 4 will be?

Yes.

OK, because it’s not immediately clear to me. At the end, Francesca has big stuff, Eloise has big stuff and Benedict has big stuff — but Eloise mentions she’ll be back from her journey to Scotland in time for her mother’s masquerade ball, which makes me think it will be Benedict’s love story — in the books, his story kicks off when he meets his love interest Sophie at a masquerade.

I think that’s a great theory. It’s an intriguing theory.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling in “Bridgerton”

If that’s the theory we’re working off of, then what were the motivations to introduce Michaela Sterling, who’s a gender-flipped version of the character Michael Stirling from Francesca’s book? And to have Eloise go to Scotland? Because those are clearly big thing to have for those two characters, going into a season they might not be the leads of.

So for all three characters, we are setting certain pieces of their story in motion. Francesca’s story, for those who are familiar with her book, spans a longer period of time — and so that one, we absolutely needed to get going on. As far as gender-flipping Michaela, I have a lot I want to say about it, but I’m cautious about talking about it in detail now, because I want people to see how it’s going to play out. And I’m not trying to be withholding, it’s just difficult to talk about the thought and the research that went into it without talking about what’s to come. And I’m just trying to be protective of what story we want to tell for Season 4 and beyond.

Lucas Aurelio as Paul Suarez, Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

I understand that. It seemed to me that Benedict’s storyline this season in exploring his sexuality was weaved in a little bit from the start of “Bridgerton.” Whereas with how little we’ve seen of Francesca — with the actress change as well — it could have been planned from the start, or as a new idea for this season. How did both come about?

I don’t want to speak for Chris Van Dusen — he was obviously in charge creatively in Seasons 1 and 2. I can say, as a member of the writers’ room, we definitely talked about Benedict’s possible queerness. But ultimately we landed with what you saw in Seasons 1 and 2. I was in a position when I stepped in as showrunner where, of course I want to bring my vision to the show, but it’s also my job to make sense of what is in Seasons 1 and 2, and build on that. I can’t just go in a completely different direction because I want to.

I knew that people out there had a feeling Benedict might be queer. And personally, it made sense to me. He’s not just open minded, it’s that he seems like the type of person who wouldn’t be as concerned with gender — someone who might be more fluid and pansexual. He’s really attracted to someone’s spirit. And so it felt like we should make sense of those pieces that were in Seasons 1 and 2. That was what we were attempting to do with his storyline.

And for Francesca, because she was so rarely in Seasons 1 and 2, I did feel like we got to do a lot more invention and creation with her this season. It was exciting for me as a showrunner to almost get to start a character from scratch. And I hope that, if people watch what we set up with her from Episode 1 in Season 3, we’re planting the seeds of what we reveal at the end of Season 3 from the very beginning. We really got to set it up exactly as we would like to this season.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

Does this mean that The Great Experiment inside the show will be expanded to sexuality, as well as race? Or will the show treat sexuality with the taboos of the time that we’ve seen in “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte”?

Again, this goes back to my feeling that it’s important for me to be reflective about what was already set up in the show. There is evidence in Season 1 that gay men, to a degree, had to be closeted. That’s something we’ve talked about. But I think it is very possible that The Great Experiment could be pushed further in the future of the show. And I have a lot of ideas about how to approach that.

When we started talking about queer representation on the show, we started with a discussion that this is a show about happily-ever-afters, and that we’re not interested in queer trauma — that we really want to see queer joy. And if we’re going to tell a queer story, we would like to find a way for there to be a happily ever after.

So we have done a lot of research to figure out how we can achieve that within the confines of our world. And after people see the next couple of seasons, I’ll be able to talk about that more.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling in “Bridgerton”

Are you planning on potentially combining books in the coming season?

We’re not combining books for Season 4. We are doing one book for Season 4.

And are you going to be introducing the leading couple for Season 4 formally when Season 3 is over?

I’m not in charge of that! I think we’ve always announced — I could be wrong, but I believe we’ve always announced who the couple is going to be ahead of their season. The reason, when I’m asked about Season 4, why I’m so withholding is just because it’s not totally up to me when those things get announced. And we also really want to give Penelope and Colin their moment, the same way we wanted to give Kate and Anthony their moment. We didn’t announce Pen and Colin until after their season had finished airing. So we will certainly wait until after Pen and Colin have some time. But yes, I imagine we will announce the leads and their person opposite them.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

How far are you in the writing process for Season 4 right now? Do you have a shoot date in mind?

We are deep in the writing process. Internally in the writers’ room, we have every episode outlined so we know exactly where we would like to go.

But there’s a process: We want to get creative input from Shondaland. We want to get creative input from Shonda herself, and from Netflix. But we have a very good sense of where we’re going. We do have a shoot date in mind, but I’m gonna hold that for now.

Have you decided on who the leads are for each season through the rest of the series?

I obviously know who Season 4 is. And Shonda and I have talked about who Season 5 is and who Season 6 is. We haven’t talked beyond that. If we are lucky enough to have a Season 6, we want to just have that plan, so we know where we’re headed. But Shonda and I haven’t necessarily shared those plans with anyone. So there’s always the chance that when we talk to our collaborators, we’ll decide to go a different way. But yes, we have a loose plan.

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

Are you thinking of splitting Season 4 between London and Scotland, now that our main characters are going in different directions? Or do you shift the focus of a season to the time period of the annual London marriage market? Because we don’t have a Bridgerton girl entering the scene for a while.

That’s true, that’s true. I can’t confirm any one season, but I can say it’s gonna be a while before Hyacinth is ready — that’s fair. It’s hard to answer that question without tipping my hand, in terms of which lead we’re going with for next season. But when the day comes, I’m very excited to do some Scotland shooting. Eloise will always have a major role to play.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

Any chance we’ll get a romance for Eloise next season?

I’ve talked before about the fact that I don’t think that Eloise is that interested in romance at this stage in her life. Obviously, she did have a somewhat romantic affinity for Theo, but I personally feel like that was a meeting of the minds. Part of what she loved about him is the fact that he was involved with progressive causes, and was a little outside of her world.

In terms of her being ready for an actual romantic match that could be based on a certain amount of passion, I want to tell that story the right way, because I love her for the fact that she is a bit of a holdout, in terms of romance. And I think it’s a nice counterpoint on the show in terms of us sending a message that not everything always has to be about your boyfriend or girlfriend, or about marriage. So I’m hesitant to send her into the romance zone without really making sense of why she gets there. So we’ll take some time to tell that story in the proper way.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

This season balanced Kate and Anthony in their newlywed bliss with the new focus on Colin and Penelope. Now, Kate and Anthony are having a baby, and they’re moving to India. So does that mean we’ll see them again? Or are they going to go the way of Daphne and Simon, and we may not see them again? He’s still Viscount, and that title doesn’t just go away.

I mean, we absolutely hope to see more of them. But it’ll be dependent on a lot of factors. It’ll be dependent on how much story the main couples take up, and whether there is story room. It will be dependent on whether the actors are available.

As you can imagine, when you have an actor step into a lead role on the show and really lead the main story, it’s difficult to ask them to give up a lot of exciting opportunities to play as more of a side character. So we try to be very respectful of our actors in terms of letting them go off and do other things. And it works perfectly fine for us, because of the nature of the show shifting focus. We always want to give our main couple that screen time.

So we’ll see what happens. But I love those two, and I would always be happy to see more from them.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Bridgerton”

Because the fans do understand the process at this point, I wonder how you deal with it in the writers’ room when, for example, Daphne and Simon don’t come to two of her siblings’ weddings.

There was a version of the scripts this season where at Penelope and Colin’s wedding, we threw a line at the fact that like, “Oh, Daphne wishes she could be here — but she’s pregnant again,” or, “Daphne and Simon? I just saw them, they’re sitting over there.” But the truth of the matter is that it just gets a little wonky to bring them up, and then not see them.

But I firmly feel that in my brain, they are still a part of the universe. Obviously on the television show, you’re not seeing every part of these people’s lives. And so they are still going to see Daphne and Simon, Daphne and Simon are still coming over — just not at the time when the camera happens to show up, weirdly.

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton”

Off that, how much can we expect to see Colin and Penelope next season? Because they are still very much grounded in London, where Colin has his author career, Penelope has the new Lady Whistledown identity and they have their baby. By the way, was the baby named on the show? Because I didn’t catch it.

I don’t think we said the name of the baby — but obviously the baby is a boy, so that’s a departure from the books, in which the baby is called Agatha after Lady Danbury. But in our world, because we have set up the heir storyline with the Featheringtons, story-wise we were motivated to switch it out so that they could have the heir.

Lady Whistledown is the narrator of the show, and so I do think that there’s more story to tell there with her. Just as with Kate and Anthony this season, Colin and Penelope will take more of a backseat to next season’s leads. But because of Pen’s double identity, I think there’s a bit more meat to mine there.

Her story isn’t concluded with a happily-ever-after. Her career provides new obstacles next season, so we will be seeing more of her.

Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in “Bridgerton”

Can we always count on Violet, Lady Danbury and the Queen to be our constants throughout the “Bridgerton” universe?

I hope so. The mamas are the keepers of our world, and I love all three of those characters. In reality, Queen Charlotte dies at a certain point that’s not far away. But we have sort of intentionally gone away from specifying what year we are in — even though it’s probably pretty easy to work out. But we just love Golda and Queen Charlotte so much that we’re trying to avoid time. And we’re in an alternate universe, in our universe, because of The Great Experiment. We’re just in a different dimension and maybe Queen Charlotte lives longer in that dimension.

And what’s next for Violet and Lady Danbury now that they have had a very open conversation about Danbury’s relationship with Violet’s father?

That friendship is really one of the hearts of the show, season to season. We might change leads, but the mamas are always going to be there. And those friendships are super important, which is why we wanted to include a storyline that was just about their friendship and about Violet and Lady Danbury expressing to each other how much they mean to each other. Because while it’s been really fun to watch both of them meddle in the children’s lives, they are their own people, and they’re fascinating characters with real depth. So finding ways to center them has been really important to us as a writers’ room.

Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in “Bridgerton”

During one of Lady Danbury’s fights with her brother Lord Marcus Anderson, she chastises him for using her born name Soma to try to get sympathy from Agatha — something we know about only through her history revealed in “Queen Charlotte.” Where did that choice come from?

The spinoff established Lady Danbury’s backstory, and talked more about where she came from, so we were able to bring more of that depth in. But I’ll be honest, that was a suggestion that came from Adjoa [Andoh]. She had been filming the spinoff, and she talked about wanting to reference her born name in the series. I really loved that collaboration with the actors, and thought that it was a lovely suggestion —and so we we included it.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington in “Bridgerton”

Do you think the Featherington family drama has mostly concluded? We have them in a better emotional place as a family than they’ve ever been. The heir situation is sorted out, and no one’s worried about their money being taken away. For once, are the Featheringtons in a stable place?

I think so; I think they are. And I’m really proud of the arcs that we portrayed for the Featheringtons this year. They’ve been played for comedy or hijinks a lot in Seasons 1 and 2, and with Penelope at the center of Season 3, I really wanted to give new depth and humanity to Portia, Prudence and Philippa.

And I love the place where they end up. I think some of the most moving scenes of the season are between Lady Featherington and Penelope, and I’m just really glad to have been able to paint her in a deeper way. So I’m happy for them, and I’m ready for them to enjoy their peace.

No more weird relatives coming out of the woodwork?

I can’t promise it, but currently, we’re not trying to torture the Featheringtons anymore. You never know in the future, though. Maybe in Season 21 of the show.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.