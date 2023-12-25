Bridgerton season 3 gets new teaser photos

Liam Daniel - Netflix

Bridgerton fans have been given a Christmas treat, as season 3 has been teased in a new set of photos.

Dropping the photos on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), a message on Netflix's social media read: "Lady Whistledown is better than Santa. She has given us some scandalous looks at the upcoming season of Bridgerton. Premiering May 16."

One of the new photos shows Kate and Anthony (Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey) in a passionate embrace following their marriage at the end of season two.

There are also a couple of photos teasing the growing romance between Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown, played by Nicola Coughlan), as charted in book four of Julia Quinn's best-selling romance series.

It was recently confirmed that Bridgerton season 3 will launch in two parts during spring 2024, with the first batch of episodes arriving on May 16 and the second on June 13.



Netflix and Shondaland previously shared four photos from season 3, which began filming back in summer 2022.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy recently, Adjoa Andoh teased a "wider expanse" of character development and storyline for Lady Danbury in Bridgerton's third season.

"Obviously, if people watch Queen Charlotte, they'll have a stronger sense of Lady Danbury's backstory, and that will absolutely inform what you see on screen in season three," she explained.

Further new photos released for Christmas include a look at the new Francesca Bridgerton as Hannah Dodd takes over the role from Ruby Stokes, who left the series due to her commitments to Lockwood & Co.

Bridgerton season 3 is also introducing three major new cast members.

They are Stay Close's Daniel Francis as the charismatic Marcus Anderson, The Crown's Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, who is described as "genial... with unusual interests", and Wreck's James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, described as "someone who may lack in wit and intelligence, but makes up for it with serious good looks".



Netflix also confirmed at a TUDUM event that Bridgerton's season three premiere episode is titled 'Out of the Shadows'.

Bridgerton season one and two and prequel series Queen Charlotte are available now on Netflix. Bridgerton season three will be released from May 16, 2024.

