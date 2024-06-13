Bridgerton review: Penelope and Colin’s story comes to a steamy, dramatic conclusion

Bridgerton's third season comes to its thrilling conclusion, turning the drama up to eleven after the series closed out its first half on a sweet note for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Having finally confessed their feelings for each other, Colin and Penelope are happily engaged but the pre-marital bliss will only last so long because Colin's sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) threatens to expose her former best friend's secret identity as Lady Whistledown. Giving Penelope an ultimatum, the wallflower must choose: tell the truth and put her happiness at risk, or keep her secret and face Eloise's wrath.

While only two of the show's four episodes were given ahead of time to press, the series continues to be a veritable delight and that is namely thanks to the strength of its leads Coughlan and Newton. The actors continue to share remarkable chemistry together, and with their characters now firmly in love viewers will be able to bask in the glory of it.

Bridgerton puts Penelope in a difficult position, as Eloise threatens to expose Penelope's secret if she doesn't come clean to Colin first. (Netflix)

Coughlan is also given room to take her character further than before, with the actor delivering a heart-rending performance when Penelope's panic sets in around her having to share her secret with Colin. Newton, for his part, is still suitably suave and dapper as Colin, though the show's steamy nature feels more serviceable this time around than shocking.

Outside of the central couple, the first two episodes of Part 2 also introduces some interesting side stories around characters like Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). For the former this is around her quest for independence, and whose storyline completes her redemption arc from bully to empathetic figure in surprising ways.

An interesting side plot in this half of Bridgerton season 3 centres on Cressida Cowper, who has gone from bully to empathetic figure. (Netflix)

Benedict, meanwhile, is given time to explore new angles that sets him up for an interesting future. The good news for fans is, it seems likely that his story will be examined next in the series.

What other critics thought:

The Telegraph: Settle in for 50 Shades of Cringe

The independent: The wheels are starting to come off the carriage

Evening Standard: Steamy? This lukewarm series is struggling to deliver

Some might argue that Bridgerton relies on a tired format, but it’s a format that works for the Netflix show. Audiences are invested in Colin and Penelope’s story, and to see it play out as it does in part 2 is satisfying. Even if it’s familiar it’s a format that works, there’s no denying that.