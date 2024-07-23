Bridgerton season 4 confirms which sibling romance is next

Bridgerton has confirmed which sibling romance will take centre stage in season 4.

Following the conclusion of season 3 – which focused on the pairing of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton – the next set of episodes will move focus to Benedict (Luke Thompson).

Announcing the news, Netflix has released a teaser trailer showcasing some of the Bridgerton sibling's moments, before Thompson opens up a door behind the scenes.

"I hear we're fitting you for a suit," the unseen voice tells the actor, Thompson replying: "I already have an outfit for tonight."

"It's not for tonight… it's for the masquerade ball," the voice then declares as they hand him his costume.

"In that case, come on in," the actor then says.

The recent third season concluded last month, though it looks like fans will be in for a long wait for season 4, with showrunner Jess Brownell admitting last month that it may be two years before we return to the Bridgerton family.

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, then they have to be edited, then they have to be dubbed into every language," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range."

However, Brownell did tease that they were "really excited about what we’re writing", adding they were heading towards the end of the writers' room stage.

"I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers' room’s best work," she added. "We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders, so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have."

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

