Bridgerton Season 4's Benedict and Sophie Already Have Insane Chemistry in Their First Photoshoot Together

Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

Bridgerton season 4 just started filming, and we are already being treated to a ton of tea on the new It Couple of the Ton: Benedict and Sophie.

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) has been flitting around the periphery of the drama, recently engaging in a sexy throuple after trying his hand at art school. But in the upcoming season, he takes the lead, and will find a wife in Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a party-crashing maid. (Here's everything we know about season 4.)

Yerin Ha of Bridgerton Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

And while we wait through the long, dry months between seasons, a taste of what's to come! To mark the start of filming on the show's shmancy new backlot (per Deadline), Netflix released glamour shots of Thompson and Ha, and the chemistry is chem-ing.

Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson of Bridgerton. Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

Deadline also revealed who will round out the Baek circle: Katie Leung (Harry Potter) as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.

Luke Thompson of Bridgerton Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

God, this show just knows how to cast so well.

In a Shondaland interview, Ha opened up about the joyful and overwhelming experience of joining the hit show, and the one skill she didn't have to learn. “For Sophie, what’s good is that she can’t really dance. So, that’s come in handy!” she joked of the show's many ballroom scenes. “I don’t need to pretend like I know how to do a ballroom dance, because she doesn’t know.”

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Ha, who has Korean heritage and grew up in Australia, also opened up about the character's many layers. “There’s this theme with masks that was running throughout all of my audition scenes…When does Sophie put on this mask to cover her emotions? Or vice versa, when does she take it off and when does she soften up? Playing with those [questions] is just really fun.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour