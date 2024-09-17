Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and Hannah Dodd Ditch the Regency Look for London Fashion Week

We’re used to Bridgerton characters bouncing around fancy events in London, but, this week, the actors portraying these beloved aristocrats took the same approach. Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma Bridgerton, and Hannah Dodd, otherwise known as Francesca Bridgerton, each attended shows at London Fashion Week, which just wrapped up today.

On Saturday, Ashley first went to the Nensi Dojaka show at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. There, she wore a blazer, mini skirt and bra top, all in black, paired with transparent black tights and matching pointed toe pumps. Ashley sat front row, next to actress Luna Blaise Boyd, British Olympic runner Dina Asher-Smith, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

The next day, Ashley attended the 16Arlington fashion show held in the Royal Academy of Arts. Ashley chose a knit mini dress detailed with two black floral silhouettes. She opted for cream wraparound sandals and a black shoulder bag.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Dodd was on a bit of a different show schedule from her costar. She began on Sunday, attending the presentation for Mithridate, a Chinese fashion house debuting its first London Fashion Week collection. For the event, held at Somerset House, Dodd wore a black halter, A-line dress, with silver detailing around the collar and dispersed throughout the body, almost resembling dangling earrings. Letting the dress stand out, Dodd wore simple, black strappy heels and her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

Tristan Fewings - Getty Images

Yesterday, Dodd ventured to the Burberry Summer 2025 show, held at the National Theatre. She opted for a more casual look, with loose taupe trousers, a black button down open at the top and bottom, and white flats. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag, black belt, sunglasses, and chunky gold ‘B’-shaped earrings. As for Dodd’s hair, stylist Paul Jones pulled it back into a low, rope braid, with black ties around the top and base of the braid.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

After wrapping up fashion week, Dodd is now likely headed to the Bridgerton set, as she was just announced as a returning member of the season four cast. Ashley, however, is not yet confirmed to come back to the show—but she could take a hiatus and return at a later date. Either way, neither Dodd nor Ashley will be the primary focus of the upcoming season—that will be Luke Thompson (aka Benedict Bridgerton) and new cast member Yerin Ha, playing Sophie Baek, an unknown woman who catches Benedict’s eye at a masquerade ball.

You Might Also Like