‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey to Lead Nicholas Hytner’s Shakespeare Adaptation ‘Richard II’ – Global Bulletin

SHAKESPEARE AND COMPANY

London Theatre Company will stage a new production of Shakespeare’s “Richard II” at the Bridge Theatre. Nicholas Hytner directs, with Jonathan Bailey starring in the title role.

Bailey, renowned for his breakout role as Lord Anthony in “Bridgerton,” recently starred in Showtime’s “Fellow Travelers.” He is set to play Fiyero in the upcoming “Wicked” film and is currently filming “Jurassic World” alongside Scarlett Johansson. His stage credits include Edgar in “King Lear” opposite Ian McKellen and an Olivier-winning performance as Jamie in “Company.”

More from Variety

“Richard II” explores the complexities of leadership and the challenges of a monarch out of touch with political realities. The Shakespearean classic portrays the clash between divine right and pragmatic governance.

The production features design by Bob Crowley, lighting by Bruno Poet, and casting by Robert Sterne. Associate director Lily Dyble joins the creative team.

Hytner’s previous work at the Bridge includes “Young Marx,” “Julius Caesar,” and “Guys & Dolls.” His tenure as director of the National Theatre spanned from 2003 to 2015.

“Richard II” plays from Feb. 10 to May 10, 2025.

K-POP GERMANY

Korean pop culture convention KCON is to make its first appearance in Germany, taking place at the Frankfurt Messe on Sept 28-29. The CJ ENM-backed celebration of K-Pop is held every year in Los Angeles and has recently grown within Asia, through an edition in Hong Kong in March and an upcoming one in Japan. The last time it stopped in Europe was in Paris in 2016. “KCON Germany 2024 will be far more than expected with expanded stages and various programs. We will do our very best to create and provide interactive and immersive experiences between fans and artists,” organizers said.

APPOINTMENTS

See-Saw Films has revealed a trio of strategic hires to strengthen its executive team. BAFTA-winning producer Lisa Gilchrist joins as executive producer in London, focusing on TV drama. Luke Franklin, previously a consultant, also steps into an executive producer role, working between Los Angeles and London on returning series. Ana Jimenez takes on the role of development producer in Sydney.

Gilchrist and Franklin will report into creative director Helen Gregory, while Jimenez will report into head of film and television Liz Watts and work alongside development executive Nicola Freedman. Gilchrist brings experience from Plimsoll Productions, while Franklin previously ran Yellow Bird’s London office. Jimenez joins from Fremantle Australia, where she produced the Emmy-winning “Heartbreak High” for Netflix Australia.

The new appointments aim to expand See-Saw’s TV business, building on successes like “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) and “Heartstopper” (Netflix). Upcoming projects include “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Netflix), “Sweetpea” (Sky) and “Grown Ups” (Netflix).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.