Bridgerton stars on their season 4 hopes for Will and Alice Mondrich

Bridgerton stars Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi have shared their hopes for season four.

The two actors star in the hit Netflix series as married couple Will and Alice Mondrich, who reached high-society status in season three after the family inherited the estate of Alice's late aunt.

The Mondrich's are set to return for the show's upcoming fourth season, though Naomi has pointed out that the family don't feature in Julia Quinn's book series so it's difficult to pinpoint which direction their arc will go.

Netflix

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

"We're not in the books so we don't have any kind of indication where our arc is going so we will just have to roll with whatever happens and that's kind of exciting, we don't know what to expect," she told RadioTimes.

However, Imhangbe and Naomi do have their personal hopes for season four, with Imhangbe telling the publication: "I would hope for them to retain the spark that they initially had and not allow society, the money or fame to water down their relationship."

"Or move them too far off their centre," Naomi added.

Netflix

Related: Where to buy Bridgerton makeup inspired by season 3

While season three focused on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's love story, season four will centre on the blossoming romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett.

It was confirmed last month that Halo star Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie.

"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict," the new season's official logline reads. "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Read more Bridgerton news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like