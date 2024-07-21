Bridgerton and Ted Lasso stars cast in NCIS spin-off

Bridgerton's Julian Ovenden and Ted Lasso star Maximilian Osinski have joined the cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The upcoming spin-off series will see the return of Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), who are forced to go on the run across Europe with their young daughter after Tony's security firm is attacked.

It's now been confirmed that Ovenden, who played Henry Granville on Bridgerton, has joined the cast as Jonah — a former computer programmer who is now the Secretary General of Interpol (via People).

Meanwhile, Osinski is set to play a Russian ex-pat and computer hacker named Boris.

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024

Other new cast members confirmed for the series include Isla Gie (The Sandman), Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone), Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris), Terence Maynard (Coronation Street), Lara Rossi (I May Destroy You) and James D'Arcy (Agent Carter).

Gie has been cast as Tony and Ziva's 12-year-old daughter Tali, while Suman will take on the role of Claudette, a Chief Technical Officer who works at Tony's security company.

Benchicou will play former French intelligence agent Martine, Maynard will star as an experienced therapist named Dr Lang, and Rossi has been cast as Sophie, a skilled professional with a background in the SAS.

Finally, D'Arcy will play Henry, who is described as a high-ranking official at Interpol.

Apple TV+ / Colin Hutton

Related: NCIS: Hawai'i cast reunite after show cancellation



The new cast announcement comes shortly after Weatherly opened up about the 1o-part spin-off, with the actor saying that the show's more serialised format will make it feel like a movie.

"You know, I really am looking forward to doing a version of NCIS where it really ups the stakes in terms of a long plot – it's 10 episodes of one long story," he said

"Right, so it's like a 10 hour movie. Limited series is what they call it, I guess, but it really allows you to explore the character arc with each episode being a reset



"So week to week we're going to be able to tell this sort of serialised story that I think is going to bring a lot more depth to the characterisation and to the relationships and we're going to be able to do not as much recaps and exposition."

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like