Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh Says 'Nothing's Changed' When It Comes To This 1 Issue Facing Black Actors

Adjoa Andoh being interviewed in 2022 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Adjoa Andoh has spoken out about the issues Black actors continue to face on TV and film sets, including those who work on Bridgerton.

During an interview on the podcast Stirring It Up, the British actor spoke of the “continuing conversation about lighting Black skin”, insisting that it’s still a prevalent problem “on every show”.

“Nothing’s changed,” she claimed.

And despite Bridgerton having been praised in the past due to the diversity of the Netflix period drama’s cast, Adjoa said problems with lighting Black actors is prevalent there too.

“I suppose I feel powerful in that I will now go: ‘Am I blonde?’,” she explained. “But I hate doing it, because a bit of me is like, ‘Oh I don’t want to make a fuss’.

“[I want] to come and do my work. I want to stay in character. I just want to come on and be Lady Danbury and do what she’s got to do and be totally engaged with that.”

Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel on the set of Bridgerton season three LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Adjoa added: “When people say we’re chippy or we’re being militant or we’re all that stuff, what I want to say is, ‘I’m just a human being and I just want to do the gift that I’m blessed with. I want to do it in a free way, like I see many other people doing’.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

Adjoa has played Lady Danbury in all three seasons of Bridgerton.

Earlier this week, Netflix teased what fans can expect from the fourth series, including which member of the Bridgerton family will be taking centre stage this time around.

MORE BRIDGERTON: