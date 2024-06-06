Bridgestone announces layoffs at Des Moines plant
Bridgestone announces layoffs at Des Moines plant
Bridgestone announces layoffs at Des Moines plant
It’s a far cry from the $60 million compound where he used to live.
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
The Inamorata founder promoted her latest swimwear drop on a UV tanning bed, and fans were quick to comment - read more
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
The former president’s rights are set to be restricted by the department, reports say.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
The former president has said he will likely not make a decision on his running mate until closer GOP convention in July
Three veterans slammed former President Trump as a “draft dodger” and argued he is unfit to be commander in chief in a new video from President Biden’s reelection campaign unveiled Thursday, marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Marine Corps veteran Curtis Register, Army veteran Ed McCabe and Navy veteran Matthew McLaughlin participated in…
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
A 19-year-old Hallmark soap opera actor is reportedly fighting for her life after plunging five storeys from a balcony walkway at Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital. Beloved for her recurring role in the period drama When Calls the Heart, Mamie Laverock is "fighting hard every day" to recover from injuries sustained in a fall, which occurred as she was being escorted from a secure unit at the hospital, according to a family statement. "Her body has been shattered," the actor's parents wrote in a po
This is the only boxed brownie worthy of taking up space in your pantry for coddling your sweet tooth.
In what is thought to be the first encounter of its kind to be witnessed by scientists, a tiger shark has been spotted vomiting up a dead echidna whole off the coast of an Australian island.
Thomas Gibson, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest after a doctor reportedly misinterpreted a scan, a court heard on Tuesday, June 4
King also praised best friend Oprah Winfrey's planning skills, writing, “Turns out she’s a pretty good wedding planner!”
Ronny Chieng said the former president doesn't seem to want to talk about this one.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent, the first cut in more than four years. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
The Florida Democrat poked fun at the House Oversight chair and the GOP's Biden impeachment inquiry.
The 'Roar' singer donned a KNWLS outfit for snaps shared to Instagram
Ukraine's defense ministry shared the footage, saying Russian forces forgot to close the tank's hatch, allowing the drone to sneak in and take it out.
The "Tonight Show" burned the far-right Republican with a "straitjacket" zinger.