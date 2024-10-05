New Bridget Jones Film Is “Very Sad,” Hugh Grant Reveals

The next instalment of Bridget Jones’s Diary will be “very, very sad,” as revealed by one of its stars, Hugh Grant.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth film in the series, is set for release on Valentine’s Day 2025, with Grant set to reprise his role of womaniser Daniel Cleaver, alongside Renee Zellweger in the title role.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in the UK, Grant said: “As well as being extremely funny, it’s very, very sad.”

Grant did not appear in the third film and added that there was no obvious role for him in the fourth instalment but “they wanted to cram me in.”

He said that he wasn’t initially happy with his character’s story in the fourth film, but helped producers create an interim story for his character Cleaver: “He’s in his 60s now, you can’t just have him smoothing his way down King’s Road eyeing up young girls.”

The BBC reports that author of the original books Helen Fielding has penned the screenplay based on the latest Bridget Jones novel, which was published in 2013.

