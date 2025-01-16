Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger reveals why she has 'never' Googled herself and doesn't want to

Renée Zellweger posed on the cover of the latest issue of British Vogue (Nikolai von Bismarck)

Renée Zellweger may be a successful actress with two Oscars to her name, but she surprisingly says she has never Googled her own name.

The Texan-born star, 55, is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones for the fourth time next month in new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Ahead of its release, she sat down with long-time friend and co-star Hugh Grant, 64, who grilled her for an entertaining chat in the February issue of British Vogue, for which she is also the cover star.

During their chat, Grant - who plays her former boss and lover Daniel Cleaver - admitted that he likes to read all of his movie reviews on aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes when he can’t sleep.

Renée Zellweger said she wasn’t sure if she would be an actor given the chance now (Nikolai von Bismarck)

Stunned, Zellweger insisted that she has never looked, saying once a movie is done, “it’s none of my business” what others think.

Likewise, she has “never” Goggled herself or looked up what people have said about her on X (formerly Twitter) - she doesn’t even have an account on the social media platform.

What it ultimately comes down to is she’s not a fan of what it means these days to be famous.

“There used to be a line between celebrity and art,” she told the publication.

Adding: “The line has become increasingly ambiguous. And notorious and famous and known are now all the same thing. It used to be that you were known because you had done something that was worth knowing about.”

Asked if she were 18 now and to make the decision whether to become an actor, she admitted she might not be as keen, saying: “I’m not sure that the way that it works now, celebrity and all of that stuff, I don’t know that that suits me.”

See the full feature in the February issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from January 21.