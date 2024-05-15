Bridlington kept off top beach list again

Bridlington's two main tourist beaches have not received Blue Flags in this year's awards.

To achieve a Blue Flag, a beach must meet over 30 criteria set by the award organiser Keep Britain Tidy, including high water quality.

Elsewhere in East Yorkshire, Hornsea secured a Blue Flag for the fourth year and Withernsea for the second year.

Cllr Barbara Jefferson, cabinet member for heritage and coastal at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the awards would help attract extra tourists to Withernsea and Hornsea.

Bridlington South Beach missed out due to past water quality issues.

The Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership - which includes Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency and East Riding of Yorkshire Council - is working on a project to improve bathing water standards at Bridlington.

Keep Britain Tidy runs the Blue Flag scheme an honours UK beaches if they meet high standards in quality, cleanliness, safety, and have a range of facilities for the public.

The organisation said to achieve a Blue Flag, a beach must meet more that 30 strict criteria, including: meeting water quality standards, providing environmental education, be properly managed, be clean, provide litter bins and toilets, allow no dogs during the bathing season, have lifeguards and life-saving and first aid equipment.

Cllr Jefferson said: "It is fantastic news that Hornsea and Withernsea can fly Blue Flags this year.

"They have been recognised for meeting high standards and this shows that we have excellent beaches in the East Riding for residents and visitors to enjoy."

Bridlington misses out

By Paul Murphy

BBC Look North Environment Correspondent

It is the jewel in the crown of the local tourism industry.

But once again, Bridlington has missed out on a coveted award.

The Blue Flag scheme promotes pure water, clean air, safety and access for all.

But it is now nine years since a Bridlington beach was able to fly this symbol of reassurance.

Last year there were 196 discharges into Bridlington bay from Yorkshire Water’s seven combined sewage overflow pipes.

Bridlington South Beach has shown improvement with an excellent bathing water grade for 2024.

But its four-year average has dragged-down its rating to poor.

The town’s beaches continue to be closely monitored by the Environment Agency.

More on this story

Related Links