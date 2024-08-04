Brie Larson addresses MCU return for new Avengers movies

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has addressed a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the new Avengers movies.

Speaking on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, Larson teased fans about reprising the role of Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, saying "there's things that I know, but I can't tell you".

Asked about her future in the MCU, Larson opened up on whether the stars of The Marvels might reunite for a follow-up project.

"I just loved being with those ladies so much," Larson said. "And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I'm at in my life, which is, there's no one superhero that can save us."

She continued: "It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It's all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there's things that I know, but I can't tell you."

When probed further on what she was unable to divulge, and whether or not it might mean her involvement in the new Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars, Larson kept her cards close to her chest.

"I can't say anything and I can't even say that I don't know anything because that might mean that there's something to say or not say," she said. "So I'll just say that I can't say."

Elsewhere, Larson opened up about her surprise when it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU for Avengers 5, saying: "I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day and he was like, 'Oh yeah, we're doing a thing at Comic-Con.' He did not say that at all! Not at all!"

All four Avengers movies are streaming on Disney+.

