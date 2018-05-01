A brief history of the epic Twitter beef between T-Mobile and Sprint

If you've been a close observer of T-Mobile CEO John Legere's Twitter feed, you were likely as surprised as anyone when he confirmed that his company had finally signed onto a $26.5 billion deal to merge with Sprint.

Not because the two companies had tried and failed at a similar deal two times before, though, but because Legere actually had some nice things to say about his longtime competitor.

SEE ALSO: T-Mobile and Sprint want you to be scared of China. Fear for yourself instead.

While the outspoken CEO has been known for his extremely blunt tweets, he's reserved his harshest words for other carriers (he was forced to apologize in 2014 after accusing AT&T and Verizon of "raping" customers).

But Sprint and its CEO Marcelo Claure may just have been one of his favorite targets over the years. From Claure's public speaking abilities, to empty Sprint stores, almost nothing has been off limits.

Here's a look back at some of the best barbs the two have traded over the years

2013: #yuck

Claure hadn't yet taken the reins as Sprint CEO, but Legere still had it out for his closest competitor.

Sure, you could get an iPhone with @Sprint – but then you’d have to use @Sprint. #yuck — John Legere (@JohnLegere) September 17, 2013

2013: The Black Friday shade

Seizing on what appears to be an empty Sprint store on Black Friday, Legere invited the employees to "come work @Tmobile." Ouch.

Busiest shopping days of year..omg somebody forgot to include @sprint . Look at poor guys! Come work @TMobile ! pic.twitter.com/N1jTkCfOWg — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 30, 2013

This wouldn't be the last time he tweeted a photo of a supposedly empty Sprint store, either. He tweeted this gem in 2015.

Oh, and as I predicted..This is a typical side by side store view today... Sprint dead as expected.. #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/qdZHdPRyV1 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 27, 2015

2014: The hashtag diss

In 2014, Legere goes hard on hashtags. This is when he coins what would soon become his favorite way to throw shade: #sprintlikehell.

It started with a dig at Sprint for misspelling a simple hashtag, but soon took on a life of its own.

@sprint WTF is a “Framily”?! Everyone send your #BreakUpLetters, these guys can’t even spell! #SprintLikeHell — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 16, 2014

Remember when people actually liked @sprint? Yeah, me either. #SprintLikeHell — John Legere (@JohnLegere) March 6, 2014

He often throws in an animated GIF for good measure, too. In four years, he's used the hashtag a total of 94 times by my count.

2014: Claure takes over as Sprint CEO, Legere mocks him almost immediately

Two things happened in August 2014: The first negotiations between Sprint and T-Mobile broke down, and Claure took over the CEO role at Sprint. Feeling burned, Legere wasted no time in going after Sprint and its new top executive.

Is Sprint a melting ice cube?….looks like it to me….join the cool brand NOW! #T-Mobile #Unleash — John Legere (@JohnLegere) August 6, 2014

He went on a Twitter rant just one day later, calling Sprint a "melting ice cube" and urged customers to "jump off the Sprint bus before it crashes." He also threw in the #framily hashtag because he aparrently can't let anything go.

Not long after, he seized on a video of one of Claure's first public appearances as CEO, calling it "boring."

2014: The baseball burn

Of course Legere used his congratulatory World Series tweet to also diss Sprint.

Congrats to #worldseries champs, @SFGiants. The royals just couldn’t @sprint to the top… see what I did there? — John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 30, 2014

2015: The burn disguised as a compliment

But in all honestly, this is great news for @sprint – they are closer to offering what we offer. Except on a shitty network. #applestoapples — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 23, 2015

2015: Claure starts to fire back, Legere is not impressed

After Claure discovers "the respond button," the two CEOs get into a tiff over which one of them is the third-place network.