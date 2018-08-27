A Brief History of Tennis Fashion Controversies

When the French Open responded to Serena Williams’s black catsuit, which she called her “Wakanda-inspired” look, by banning the outfit from future tournaments (“One must respect the game and the place,” said the French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli), it set off a cascade of responses criticizing the change as an example of the sexualization of women, especially black women, while they’re simply trying to execute their job (not to mention the fact that Williams’s Nike-designed outfit was specifically designed to avoid post-pregnancy health issues). It was summarized pithily by the tennis legend Billie Jean King: “The policing of women’s bodies must end.” This was far from the first time a tennis look pushing the boundaries of fashion triggered censorship on the part of the notoriously conservative tennis establishment—nor was it even the first time one of Williams’s own looks was behind the change. Here, take a look back at a few of the most prominent controversies in tennis fashion history.