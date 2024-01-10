Brief wintry mix, heavy rain possible Friday
Another storm could bring a wintry mix, heavy rain and high winds yet again.
A winter storm has brought snow, ice pellets, rain and some dicey road conditions to parts of New Brunswick on Wednesday.The storm, which began early in the morning with snow across the province, closed all school districts. Some universities and colleges stayed closed or delayed opening. Shelter hours in the province have been extended to 24 hours because of the storm.Some areas have already switched over to rain, including Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, and an advisory recommending again
Another massive and powerful winter storm is likely as we head into the weekend, bringing 20+ cm of snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the province
Tornadoes were reported in multiple locations in Florida Tuesday. See the damage, including a damaged RV park and a tilted house.
Today is expected to be one of the chilliest days so far this winter, but meteorologists say Calgary will plunge even deeper into extreme cold this week.Temperatures are expected to drop as low as –37 C on Friday, per Environment Canada forecasts, before the cold snap starts lifting. The chill is so severe, it's threatening to break recent weather records. "We usually get cold snaps like this [in] January and February in Alberta, but this cold hasn't happened in about 20 years," said Environment
The intruder was found in an “unusual” spot in Australia, wildlife officials said.
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Extreme cold and bitter winds are pushing in from the Arctic through Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, bringing wind chill temperatures to as low as -55 C in some regions. The warnings of "the first arctic intrusion of the year" from Environment Canada cover parts of the territories and Saskatchewan, much of central and northern British Columbia and all of Alberta. The forecaster says the arctic air mass has settled over Yukon and the Northwest
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
After a messy Tuesday, a late-week system threatens to bring very heavy snowfall across southern Ontario
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The sighting was a first of its kind for the wildlife sanctuary, officials said.
An Alberta clipper moving eastward has smacked central Saskatchewan with a dump of snow and poor driving conditions.Many central regions of the province have received 10 to 15 centimetres since the snow began falling Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Saskatoon's snowfall warning ended as the clipper continued to move east into Manitoba, but areas in east-central Saskatchewan, like Yorkton, Kamsack and Esterhazy, were still under a snowfall warning Wednesday morni
Bottled water contains millions of small particles, thousands of which are nanoplastics so tiny they can invade the body’s cells, a new study finds.
Atlantic Canada will be dealt another wintry blow as a potent Texas low swings through with heavy snow, rain and intense wind gusts, which will likely have serious impacts on travel and power
Snow on Thursday is an appetizer of what's to come with our next major winter storm on the horizon for Ontario. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
DETROIT (AP) — Engine maker Cummins Inc. will recall 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement with federal and California authorities that also requires the company to remedy environmental damage caused by illegal software that let it skirt diesel emissions tests. New details of the settlement, reached in December, were released Wednesday. Cummins had already agreed to a $1.675 billion civil penalty to settle claims – the largest ever secured under the Clean Air Act – plus $325 million for pol
Powerful winds intensify across southern B.C. Tuesday, as heavy snow makes for treacherous travel across the highway passes
The colorful-eyed creatures were found at high elevations in China, researchers said.
For the second time in just over a month, a kangaroo has escaped an Ontario zoo — this time in Chatham-Kent.
The reptiles were bound and packed away in boxed to be shipped to Hong Kong, said authorities.
Snow began Monday for the lower mainland with Vancouver picking up some flurries. Precipitation eases Tuesday but wind gusts continue to intensify through the day. Heavy snow moves into the Coquihalla and Okanagan with highway passes at risk for whiteouts. Meteorologist Laura Power shows if your city will see snow today.