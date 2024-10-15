Bright Comet Appears Over Golden Gate Bridge

A newly discovered comet was seen passing over San Francisco on Monday, October 14,

Timelapse footage captured by Edward King shows the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS streaking across the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge on Monday night.

According to NASA, the ancient comet was discovered in 2023, and is estimated to have traveled from the outer reaches of Earth’s solar system.

The sightings around the world this autumn constitute a “once-in-80,000-year” event, NASA said. Credit: Edward King via Storyful