Bright and cool Monday afternoon

- The Canadian Press
Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
- CNN
As parts of Florida went dark from Helene and Milton, the lights stayed on in this net-zero, storm-proof community
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center monitoring 'area of active weather' in Atlantic
The area of low pressure is a "potential storm," according to a NWS senior forecaster. But it has a low chance of forming over the next week.
- The Canadian Press
Lack of salmon may not be the problem after all for endangered orcas, report suggests
VANCOUVER — A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
- The Canadian Press
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
- The Weather Network - Video
Big changes to end Thanksgiving in Ontario
A quick taste of winter weather moving into the Great Lakes
- CNN
Some FEMA operations paused in North Carolina after reports National Guard troops saw ‘armed militia’ threatening them
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.
- The Weather Network
Chilly temperatures could bring fall flurries to parts of southern Ontario
A raw, chilly holiday is on tap for most communities across southern Ontario, with even a few flurries in the forecast
- CBC
West Hants wants more space between wind turbines and private land. Developers aren't happy
A Nova Scotia municipal council has voted to increase the distance wind turbines must be from private property without the owner's permission, but companies behind the renewable energy projects fear the change could set a new precedent that would stifle development across the province. The change, which has yet to be approved by the province, would require commercial turbines in the West Hants Regional Municipality to be at least 2.5 kilometres from abutting property lines unless there is consen
- CBC
Why the future of B.C.'s forests has become a huge election issue
Some British Columbians casting ballots in the upcoming election see the vote as a crossroads for the province's famed, massive old trees, its forests' flora and fauna, and its climate future.In 2020, the province vowed to change the way trees were logged and biodiversity protected. Those close to the issue say delivering on that is more important than ever."This is a critical time, an important election," said Jens Wieting with the B.C. Sierra Club."We hope that voters in B.C. will reflect abou
- Reuters
Low-cost hybrid tech gives Renault breathing space in tough EV transition
Renault CEO Luca de Meo's bet on a low-cost gearbox technology is allowing the French carmaker to gain ground in Europe's fast-growing hybrid car market, giving it some breathing space as rivals get squeezed by the electric mobility challenge. Demand for expensive electric vehicles is not taking off in Europe despite a European Union ban on combustion engine cars due to come into force in 2035, putting massive strain on Europe's automotive industry. But Renault, which is smaller than auto peers and was hit by record losses in 2020, is showing surprising strength in hybrid cars that use both a thermal engine and an electric one.
- The Weather Network
Disruptive atmospheric river poised to wash out B.C.'s Thanksgiving weekend
Be prepared for travel disruptions if you are travelling north along B.C.'s coastline for Thanksgiving weekend, as roads could become slick from the soaking rains
- BBC
Recycling site closes due to fly-tipping
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.
- The Canadian Press
Far from where Hurricane Milton's eye hit, tornadoes wrought unexpected damage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
- WMTW - Portland ME
Wet leaves can cause dangerous driving conditions
Emily Pike explains how wet leaves can make it difficult for drivers, especially in heavy rain.
- Global News
Hurricane Milton: Death toll climbs as Florida assesses storm damage
Rescues and recovery from Hurricane Milton are still underway, three days after the storm tore across Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued from flooded or heavily damaged areas, and Milton is blamed for over a dozen deaths. Bianca Facchinei explains.
- Bloomberg
Chinese Firm Announces Huge Leap in Offshore Wind Turbine Size
(Bloomberg) -- China’s Dongfang Electric Corp. has surprised the offshore wind industry with an announcement that it’s built a new turbine radically larger than anything previously available in the sector.Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Search for victims continues at Spanish Lakes where six died from tornado
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of six people at the Spanish Lakes subdivision in St. Lucie County where a tornado touched down Wednesday.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
NHC monitoring Invest 94-L, possible tropical depression; Florida impacts seem low for now
NHC monitoring Invest 94-L, possible tropical depression; Florida impacts seem low for now
- Global News
Biden, Harris tour destruction of Hurricane Milton and Helene aftermath
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to hurricane-hit states this weekend, as communities across the southeast recover from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. Both of the recent storms — and the federal response to them — have become a major political issue, just weeks ahead of the election. Bianca Facchinei has the details.