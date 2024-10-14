Bright and cool Monday afternoon

Reuters

Renault CEO Luca de Meo's bet on a low-cost gearbox technology is allowing the French carmaker to gain ground in Europe's fast-growing hybrid car market, giving it some breathing space as rivals get squeezed by the electric mobility challenge. Demand for expensive electric vehicles is not taking off in Europe despite a European Union ban on combustion engine cars due to come into force in 2035, putting massive strain on Europe's automotive industry. But Renault, which is smaller than auto peers and was hit by record losses in 2020, is showing surprising strength in hybrid cars that use both a thermal engine and an electric one.