Bright Sunshine and Dry Days Ahead – Here’s What You Need to Know!
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on your Colorado forecast for 12/1.
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.
Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December
Stormhunter Mark Robinson updates the situation in Ontario as huge amounts of snow have fallen east of the Great Lakes.
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
President-elect Trump’s victory is expected to result in the U.S. exiting the Paris Agreement once again and more broadly disengaging from global climate efforts. Experts say they don’t expect this to derail international work to address global warming, but that it will cede U.S. leadership on climate issues and technology in a way that could make the country less…
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A light dusting of snow began covering the Buffalo Bills' facility on Friday as the team completed its final practice of the week inside Highmark Stadium.
The first arctic outbreak of the season is allowing temperatures to plunge across the eastern half of the country, creating "dangerously cold" wind chills of 15-30 degrees below zero in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
In what may seem like a call-back to 1980s whale culture, a resident orca off the coast of Washington state was recently spotted sporting a dead salmon on its head. The phenomenon was first documented in 1987 when whales from three separate pods were seen wearing salmon on their heads, like a human wears a hat.But scientists never understood why, and experts are still scratching their heads as they contemplate the most recent incident, documented in October. The director of the University of Bri
A high-impact lake-effect snowstorm has brought feet of snow to communities along the Great Lakes from Michigan to New York, and another foot or more of snow is likely to fall in some of those same communities by the time the paralyzing event concludes early this week. This has made travel impossible on roadways across the region as millions try to get home after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Many Republicans who may have the returning president’s ear bitterly oppose dam breaching.
THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday, when it opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.
As the Thanksgiving weekend holiday wraps up, many will face cold temperatures for holiday shopping or travel.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The first big snowfall of the season blanketed towns along Lake Erie on Saturday in the middle of the hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend, and numbing cold and heavy snow were forecast to persist into next week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.
While ferocious snowfall threatens to trap residents in parts of the Great Lakes region, millions of holiday travelers face bitter Arctic air that will soon blast half of the entire country.
Thailand is sending almost 1,000 highly endangered tortoises and lemurs home to Madagascar in a landmark victory against animal trafficking, with the first batch on its way on Saturday.
A new report on the destructive and costly 2023 Central Okanagan wildfires is detailing how flames spread in communities and why some homes were more likely to catch fire while others were spared.The report, titled A wildland-urban post-fire case study: The Grouse Complex, focuses on measures residents can take to reduce the likelihood of their homes catching fire — measures promoted by FireSmart.The Grouse Complex wildfires began in August 2023 after a period of drought. They included the McDou
The Bills will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Lake-effect snow bands have dumped more than 3 feet of snow this weekend near and south of the Buffalo area.