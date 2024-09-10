Brightline ridership: Increase in Orlando passengers, decrease in South Florida commuters

The Daily Beast

Big changes are on the horizon for Saturday Night Live, which has now axed three comedians from its cast and added three newcomers for the historic 50th season premiering on September 28.Three new comedians—Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline— have been added to the show as featured players. At the same time, three existing featured players—Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker—are being promoted to the main cast, while a fourth, Chloe Troast, will not be returning a